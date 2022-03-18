Dana White reveals Jake Paul UFC fight offer amid Conor McGregor speculation

UFC President Dana White revealed he was willing to give YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul a chance to fight in the octagon, amid speculation that he faces off against MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul has been feuding with Dana White for months now, frequently calling out the UFC boss for underpaying his fighters and demanding he does right by them.

In his pursuit of better fighter income, The Problem Child has made several offers to White and Conor McGregor, most recently demanding a fight with the Irishman under the condition that if he loses, he would donate his purse to others on the card.

Amid this war of words, Dana White revealed he actually made an offer to Jake Paul to get involved in the UFC, but for some reason, it wasn’t enough to get Paul on board.

Dana White claims Jake Paul rejected UFC offer

In an interview with Sky Sports, Dana White was asked about taking Jake Paul’s tweets seriously where he often calls out the UFC boss.

“No. Why would I?” White responded. “Because he’s popular I should take his tweets seriously? I’m not sh*tting on the kid; we’re the biggest fight promotion company in the history of the world. No, I don’t take his tweets seriously.”

To add to this, White even admitted that he made contact with Paul to try to get him involved.

“I made an offer to him. He was talking sh*t. I made an offer to him and obviously, he didn’t want to do it,” he revealed.

“It’s all good. There’s always gonna be a market for what he does. His style, what he’s got going on. This just isn’t the place.”

It’s not clear what the offer entailed if it involved McGregor or why Jake Paul rejected it, but it does add an interesting twist to the ongoing feud between the two.

So far, Jake Paul has yet to respond to Dana’s claim, but it will be interesting to see if the two can reach an agreement to finally see the YouTuber step into the octagon at some point in the future.