YouTuber Adam Saleh vs Man Utd legend Patrice Evra boxing fight confirmed

YouTuber Adam Saleh is facing off against former Manchester United player Patrice Evra in the boxing ring. Here’s everything we know about this unexpected event.

Adam Saleh is no stranger to influencer boxing. The YouTuber — who boasts over 4 million subscribers — has jumped in the ring on numerous occasions, with his current record being 2-0-1.

Most recently, fans saw YouTubers from the UK and the USA face off in ShowStar’s boxing event earlier this month, where Alex Wassabi notably took the victory over Deji in the title fight.

Now, it seems like Saleh is next to set foot onto the canvas… and he’s scored a major sports star as his opponent.

On March 17, Saleh revealed that he’ll be facing off against football coach and former Manchester United legend Patrice Evra for a boxing match this spring.

Adam Saleh vs Patrice Evra date

Boxstar’s celebrity boxing event will take place on April 30, 2022, at the O2 in London, UK.

No broadcast time has yet been revealed for the showdown.

How to watch Adam Saleh vs Patrice Evra boxing match

At the time of writing, no streaming platforms or televised broadcasts have been announced for Saleh’s bout against Evra.

We will update this hub when more information becomes available — although it’s likely fans can keep an eye out for Saleh’s official YouTube channel when the time comes.

Where to buy Adam Saleh vs Patrice Evra boxing tickets

Fans can snag their tickets for this upcoming boxing event at skiddle, with prices starting at around £47.

This marks the latest in influencer boxing since the UK vs USA event in March.

It also marks the most recent time we’ve seen a YouTuber go up against a major sports star, with Jake Paul and Logan Paul notably facing off against names like Nate Robinson and Floyd Mayweather, respectively.

Stay tuned to Dexerto as more information becomes available in the following weeks up until the fight date on April 30.