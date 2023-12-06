Ken Block fans pay respects after Hoonigan releases final video

Ken Block fans are paying respect to the fallen racing star after Hoonigan finally released Electrikhana TWO, the final video he ever recorded.

On January 3, 2023, racing and YouTube legend Ken Block died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident.

Just over a month before his death, Block recorded a full Electrikhana event with the Hoonigan team that was shelved for quite a few months.

That is, until now. Hoonigan has released Electrikhana TWO and fans have taken to the comments to pay their respects.

Hoonigan releases final Ken Block video

On December 6, 2023, Hoonigan uploaded the video to their YouTube channel. After just around an hour, it’s been viewed over 55k times.

In it, Block rallies around Mexico City in his Audi S1 Hoonitron — one of many vehicles the star has manned over the years.

“In November of 2022, Ken Block and the Hoonigan team headed to Mexico City, MX to film the next installment of the Electrikhana series with the Audi S1 Hoonitron. Just over one month later, the devastating loss of Ken Block meant that the project was shelved – until now,” said the company in the video description.

In the comments of the video, many Ken Block fans paid their respects to the fallen racing star.

“RIP Ken, you’ve been nothing but an inspiration to tons of enthusiasts all over the world. Big props to the team of people and Scotto for always doing a bang up job on these. KB43ver,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I’m so glad this got released, Ken was such a huge inspiration to so many of us, not just his driving but his personality too. We miss ya, bud.”

“️You will always be missed, you changed the game for the better and 43ver,” a third said.

