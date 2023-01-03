Ken Block, racing and YouTube legend, dies aged 55

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Ken Block, the American motorsports and YouTube icon, has died at age 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah.

If you’ve ever watched a rally or car drifting video on YouTube, chances are you’ve likely seen Ken Block or heard someone talking about him. The 55-year-old was a pioneer with his GYMKHANA videos – a 10-part series that saw him take on daring stunts in his custom cars.

Sadly, on January 3rd, it was confirmed that Block has passed away due to a snowmobiling accident on his ranch in Utah. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was riding up a steep slope when his snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained. Block had been riding in a group as he showed on his Instagram story post just prior to the accident, but he was away from the group when the accident occurred.

Ken Block passes away at age 55

The motorsport world has paid tribute to Block following his passing, with many fans and fellow drivers praising his triumphs both behind the wheel and behind the computer screen.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” his Hoonigan brand said in a statement on Instagram.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

On top of being synonymous with YouTube, the 55-year-old had also made a massive impact on the gaming world through his Hoonigan brand, with his custom cars appearing in the Forza, Dirt, and Grand Turismo series.

Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and three children.