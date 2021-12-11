 Keanu Reeves can't resist roasting NFTs during The Matrix interview - Dexerto
Keanu Reeves can’t resist roasting NFTs during The Matrix interview

Published: 11/Dec/2021 18:29

by Lawrence Scotti
keanu
Warner Bros

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves couldn’t stop himself from taking a jab at NFTs during an interview about his upcoming film and shared his thoughts on the new digital craze.

The first Matrix movie in nearly twenty years is set to come out on December 22, 2021, and star Keanu Reeves has been making the media rounds to build hype for the revival of the franchise.

He was also promoting the technological masterpiece that is The Matrix Awakens, a game brought to life by Unreal Engine 5 in collaboration with Epic Games.

Keanu sat down for an interview with co-star Carrie-Anne Moss when the topic of NFTs and digital scarcity came up, to which Keanu delivered an absolutely perfect response.

Movie star Keanu Reeves didn’t hold back when asked about his thoughts on NFTs.

Keanu Reeves pokes fun at NFTs

The interviewer mentioned that the upcoming Matrix movie made and sold NFTs for $50 each, with so many people trying to buy them that it crashed the website. He asked the duo about the concept of “digital scarcity, and things that can’t be copied.”

Keanu interrupted with, “That are easily reproduced?” The movie star then cracked up with a hysterical “Hehehehehe” laugh after mocking the proposed uniqueness of NFTs.

The clip of Keanu cackling instantly went viral, notching over 29,000 Retweets in just a single day.

While it’s obvious that Keanu is interested in the advancement of technology with art, he isn’t the biggest fan of NFTs.

