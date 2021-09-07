Original Matrix website comes back to life amid Matrix 4 trailer rumors

Eighteen years have passed since The Matrix Revolutions, but the wait for The Matrix Resurrections is nearly over – as a website revival suggests a trailer is coming soon.

The Wachowski sisters changed the landscape of action cinema for western audiences, with the release of The Matrix in 1999. The film was recognized for its innovative action scenes and storytelling.

Hollywood has toyed with the notion of a Matrix continuation for quite some time, before Lana Wachowski decided to handle the project herself.

It seems the first footage of The Matrix Resurrections is nearly here.

The Matrix is rebooting

Fans are desperate to see any footage from the upcoming project. Due to release on December 22, The Matrix Resurrections will receive a theatrical and home release simultaneously. Home viewing will initially be available to audiences in the U.S via HBO Max. While the hype is palpable, the revival of The Matrix’s official website suggests we could be about to see the first trailer.

Advertisement

Read More: Leaks reveal potential Matrix Resurrections plot spoilers

Laying dormant for years, the website first debuted back in 1999. As the internet was still in its infancy, the concept of a movie tie-in website was a novel concept. Now, the systems are rebooted and the iconic green code is available to view once more.

What makes this even more exciting is the fact the website showcases copyright clauses for 2021. Brandishing this information for all to see is surely a sign that promotion is about to begin.

Me, waiting for the Matrix Resurrections trailer to drop…#MatrixResurrections #TheMatrix4 pic.twitter.com/SR4DXB8Vsg — Ξ S P Ξ R (@ESPER995) September 5, 2021

“Where is The Matrix Resurrections trailer!!!!!! The wait is giving me incredible pain!!!!” one fan said hoping for a glimpse soon.

Reportedly taking place in a meta take on The Matrix universe, we can’t wait to see what surprises December brings.