Kay blames ex-FaZe employee for SaveTheKids scandal: “Trusting him was a mistake”

Frazier ‘Kay’ Khattri revealed his side of the story behind the SaveTheKids crypto scandal, claiming former FaZe Head of Content, Sam Pepper, orchestrated the scam.

FaZe Clan dropped Kay over his alleged involvement in the controversial SaveTheKids crypto pump and dump scam.

He admitted it was “irresponsible” for him to promote cryptocurrencies without knowing more, but urged fans to not believe everything they’re hearing.

Now, after confirming his initial response to the scandal was a “script made by lawyers” to save face while they gathered evidence, he shared his thoughts on the situation and blamed it all on one person, Sam Pepper.

I just uploaded what really happened with save the kids and all the drama. Sorry it’s taken me so long to come out and speak. I had a lot to say. — Kay (@FrazierKay) August 13, 2021

“I would never, in a million years, purposefully or intentionally try to harm, take advantage, or scam anybody,” he said.

“I am no crypto mastermind. I am a content creator who trusted the wrong people, and it’s led to this disaster.”

The person he’s referring to is Sam Pepper, who Kay names as FaZe Clan’s former Head of Content. Kay claims Pepper “introduced” him to the world of cryptocurrency.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be in this position I am in today, and I would not be making this video,” he said.

“I trusted [him] to give legitimate advice and make proper decisions because he presented himself this whole time as an expert. I, in no way, thought he would ever f**k me over and his so-called friends, my family, and most importantly, all of my fans.”

Kay said that Sam made “all of the decisions,” including the token design and art, the website, the pre-sale, and everything else that led to the current predicament.

He admitted that trusting him was a “massive mistake.”

Despite maintaining his innocence and insisting he was “tricked,” Kay is committed to paying as many people back as possible out of his own pocket.

“I feel awful that this ever happened, and I just want to do everything I can to fix it.”

Kay reportedly lost $37,000 on the project, and insisted that no former FaZe members profited from it either.