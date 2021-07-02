FaZe-Clan-drop-Kay-over-'crypto-pump'-allegations,-suspend-Jarvis,-Nikan-&-Teeqo

FaZe Clan has removed Kay from the organization and suspended Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo amidst cryptocurrency drama that saw members promoting ‘shady’ altcoins.

Cryptocurrency has become a hot topic across social media of late as many of the world’s biggest influencers have jumped on the trend to promote various altcoins.

Days after engaging with one such cryptocurrency, Kay has now been removed from FaZe Clan despite his recent apology.

Additionally, FaZe Clan has also issued suspensions to three others. Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo are all suspended from the organization until further notice.

A statement from FaZe Clan. pic.twitter.com/HnPXpAoSYX — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 1, 2021

“FaZe Clan had absolutely no involvement with our member’s activity in the cryptocurrency space,” a July 1 statement read.

“We strongly condone their recent behavior.”

