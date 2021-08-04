YouTuber Coffeezilla accuses Adin Ross of lying about crypto “scam”

YouTuber and crypto investigator ‘Coffeezilla’ claims that content creator Adin Ross lied about a previous accusation of “scamming” his fans while promoting a cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular over the past 12 months, with content creators making upwards of hundreds of thousands per sponsor for simply promoting crypto coins and tokens on social media.

One content creator that was paid to promote crypto was Adin Ross, who, on May 26, was supposedly paid $200,000 to promote a specific token named ‘MILF token.’

Ross promoted the token to over 75,000 viewers that were watching him live on Twitch at the time.

Just a few weeks after promoting the token on stream, speculation of a pump and dump scam began to rise, with Adin responding saying “that MILF token sh*t I did a while back, I already told you guys to not buy that sh*t. I got paid a bag to do that sh*t. Like I don’t give a f**k, I hope none of you guys actually bought it,”.

Fans of the content creator started to believe that Adin scammed them, pump and dumping the token he was paid to promote.

Shortly after, content creators Hasan and H3H3 called out Adin, which lead to him being invited to a call where they confronted him. During the call, he attempted to clear his name, saying “It wasn’t a pump and dump, I just want to say real quick, they wish they never did this with me,”.

During the call, Adin also shows a clip from the original live stream where the promotion took place, where he said “I’m not a financial adviser, I’m literally getting paid, I’m getting paid for this sh*t, to be honest with you guys.”

Coffeezilla claims Adin Ross lied about crypto token

While we thought all of this had been swept under the rug, cryptocurrency investigator Coffezilla has brought the situation back into the light with a 12-minute video posted on August 2. In the video, Coffezilla goes into immense detail on how Adin Ross may have not been involved directly with the pump and dump, but he certainly lied and contributed in some way.

Coffeezilla slams Adin Ross in the video for his only defense is that the promotion was a “really bad promo” and “the price went down so it wasn’t a scam.” While it’s technically true that the price of the token went down after the promotion, Adin ignores that pump and dump scams rely on the volume and not the price.

Part 4 (the lie): This is technically true, price went down. But by focusing on price, Adin Ross ignores that scams rely on VOLUME, not price. And when you compare the volume of trading the day of Adin's promotion, the effect is HUGE. pic.twitter.com/17SbNNWahF — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) August 2, 2021

During the day of the promotion, the token saw $15m more in trading volume than previous days. Fans of the content creator began buying and those who had a large amount of the token selling.

While Adin may have not been the one pump and dumping, he was still paid $200,000 to promote the token. A very small amount of money compared to the total $19m of MILF token that was traded that day.

It’s worth noting that Adin Ross wasn’t the only content creator that was paid to promote the token. Jake Paul and Frazier Kay also promoted the token across social media around the same time as Adin.