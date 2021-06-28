FaZe Kay responds to accusations about controversial FaZe Clan cryptocurrency promos

FaZe Kay has responded to accusations about FaZe Clan being used to prop up a shady cryptocurrency promo alongside a host of other influencers.

Over the last few months, as crypto and meme stocks have taken over the internet, influencers have been getting involved with promoting different altcoins and programs for their fans to get involved with.

A few, like Jake Paul, have had to respond to backlash and make clear that they’re not giving out financial advice, but not everyone is buying what they’re selling.

Most recently, FaZe Clan and a host of other influencers have come under fire for backing a ‘Save the Kids’ coin that, according to YouTuber OrdinaryGamers, has a suspicious background to it.

The YouTuber dropped a lengthy deep-dive into the coin and the people behind, noting that it is a bit sketchy and influencers shouldn’t really be pumping it.

With FaZe coming under fire for it, given their ties, FaZe Kay has responded, saying it was “irresponsible” of him to promote the coin without knowing more.

“I want you all to know that I had no ill intent promoting any crypto alt coins. I honestly & naively thought we all had a chance to win which just isn’t the case,” the YouTuber tweeted. “I didn’t vet any of this with my team at FaZe and I now know I should have.”

While I’m very passionate about the crypto space, it's extremely complicated & I still have a lot to learn & I caution everyone to look closely before investing. — FaZe Kay (@FaZeKay) June 27, 2021

Kay added that he’s still passionate about Crypto, but research would have helped, and he feels like he’s let people down.

“It was so irresponsible of me to speak publicly about any coins without knowing more & knowing now that they can do more harm than good,” he added.

I'm really struggling with the fact that I let you all down & more importantly anyone whose trust I've lost. My fans mean the world to me and I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. — FaZe Kay (@FaZeKay) June 27, 2021

As OrdinaryGamers video states, other infleuncers involved in the coin have wiped their socials clean of promoting it, but posts can still be found using a cached version of Google.

It remains to be seen if others will respond and clear the situation up, but for now, Kay has distanced himself.