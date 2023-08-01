Kai Cenat reveals Twitch CEO is willing to finally unban IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat has revealed that he asked Twitch to unban IShowSpeed and received a positive response, and now he wants CEO Dan Clancy to follow up on it.

Whenever a streamer receives a permanent ban from Twitch, it typically is just that – permanent. Not many of them ever make a return, just ask Dr Disrespect. Some streamers have been shown leniency though, and have been able to return to the Amazon-owned platform after a few years of streaming elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

IShowSpeed was permabanned from Twitch back in 2021 and has since carved out a successful career streaming on YouTube and, more recently, Rumble too. Plenty of streamers have petitioned Twitch for him to be able to return.

Kai Cenat, who Speed streams alongside on Rumble, has been one of the most vocal streamers on that front and even used a recent meeting with Twitch to put it back out there. And, he received some positive signs.

Article continues after ad

Twitch CEO gives Kai Cenat positive answer on unbanning IShowSpeed

It was something that came up during his July 31 stream, as Kai revealed that he’d sat down with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently and got to ask a few personal questions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That included an opening question about Speed’s ban. “We sat down with the CEO. The first couple of questions I asked: ‘Yo, we need Speed unbanned ASAP!’” Kai said.

The Twitch star quickly added that Clancy said “I agree” on that front. “So, CEO, do what you’ve got to do. Okay? CEO, do what you’ve got to do!” he continued.

Article continues after ad

Kai further noted that he “requested a lot of things” from Twitch, but didn’t quite go into specifics as to what they were.

He just hoped that the platform “fulfilled” at least some of them, but wasn’t going to get his hopes up about them all. So, it remains to be seen as to what they may give him moving forward.