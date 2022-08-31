Kai Cenat speaks out on Twitch not “acknowledging” him despite rapid growth

One of Twitch’s fastest-growing streamers, Kai Cenat, responded to the concerns about the platform not recognizing his recent success, after YouTuber Low Tier God suggested it was because he is not “marketable”.

Kai Cenat has enjoyed a very successful 2022 on Twitch so far. He has reached number two in total active subscribers with over 60,000, only just behind xQc. He is also the 4th most-watched channel on the platform in the month of August.

However, this rise to the top of the platform hasn’t been publicly highlighted by Twitch itself, something fellow creators have noted, including JiDion and Asmongold.

In a YouTube video, Low Tier God said it was likely because Cenat is not “marketable,” highlighting his use of the “n-word” frequently on his streams.

Kai Cenat won’t change his content

Watching LTG’s video on stream, Kai asked “why” it mattered and repeatedly used the “n-word” over and over to make his point.

In his own video, JiDion suggested Twitch was “racist” for its lack of support of both himself and Kai Cenat.

However, others have also argued it is due to him being a “brand risk” and not marketable, similar to xQc, who is often the most-watched Twitch streamer, but is also rarely promoted by Twitch itself.

As for the “n-word” specifically, Twitch has previously made its stance on the word clear, as it was previously a point of confusion for streamers.

At his current rate of growth, Kai could be set to overtake xQc in total subscribers. While he is still lower in the charts for average viewers and hours watched compared to many of the biggest Spanish-speaking streamers, Kai is now one of the very top English-speaking channels.