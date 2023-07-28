Kai Cenat listened to Travis Scott’s new album Utopia during stream right as it launched, risking a ban on Twitch in the process.

Five years after the release of his last studio album, Astroworld, Travis Scott released Utopia to fans on July 28, 2023.

Twitch star Kai Cenat shared the launch with his viewers during stream, maxing out at over 100,000 viewers in the process.

However, Kai’s Travis Scott listening party made the star risk a ban from the platform due to copyright issues.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat risks Twitch ban with Travis Scott Utopia listening party

With Scott’s album release right at midnight, it makes sense for Twitch stars like Kai Cenat to want to stream the release to fans.

However, due to Twitch’s guidelines against streaming copyrighted songs on the platform — Kai may be hit with a copyright strike on his account sooner than later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube: Kai Cenat Live

“Using unauthorized music on Twitch may result in a rights holder sending a takedown request under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) or similar laws or through a separate contractual process,” reads Twitch’s TOS.

Article continues after ad

“If a rights holder sends Twitch one of these takedown requests against content on your Twitch channel, it can result in enforcement against your channel, up to and including account termination.”

At the time of writing, Kai’s channel is still available to check out, although the section where he listens to Utopia in the VoD has been silenced by Twitch.

We’ll be sure to update you if anything happens to the Twitch star’s channel, but in the meantime, check out what Kai had to say about his $40m offer from Kick.