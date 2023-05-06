Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves is ending its content house

100 Thieves CEO and founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag explained why the 100 Thieves content house is closing down.

Nadeshot spoke up about the biggest reasons why the 100 Thieves content house is closing down on the 100 Thieves Cast.

“We’re at that age man,” he said. “At the end of the day, people get older, your lives change and you can’t ever predict how you’re gonna feel one day versus the last and so for me and Hailey, I was actually sad to leave the content house but I was certainly excited for us to start our new chapter,” Nadeshot said.

The founder explained that content creators of 100 Thieves are simply at that age where they are starting families and need their own private spaces for a variety of reasons as opposed to the more youth-friendly communal space of a content house.

“Those are the things that need to happen and you can’t hold anybody back man, everybody needs to find their own way,” Nadeshot said. “If you actually care about these people you won’t hold resentment around leaving this beautiful thing that we had.“

The topic starts at 38:25 for mobile users

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nadeshot also gave a brief overview of how the content house changed over the years with the 100 Thieves brand. “The business evolved and we brought on more partners we needed to make content,“ Nade explained.

“Schedules don’t always line up and so you need to throw together a bunch of cast characters and sometimes I think people might think that fell out of place, but what’s beautiful about 100 Thieves is that everybody gets along pretty damn well.“

Nadeshot also explained that while the 100 Thieves content house might have not started out as typical “best friends living together,“ their bonds deepened over that time and now they are “going to be friends for the rest of our lives.“

So while the content house is ending, their stories are definitely far from over. Although the recent retirement of their League team mid-laner Bjergsen, caught Nadeshot by surprise.