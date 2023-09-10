Searches for “offside rules” skyrocket after Kai Cenat illegally scores in Sidemen Charity Match

Searches for “offside” and “soccer rules” skyrocketed after the Sidemen Charity Football Match yesterday, when Kai Cenat’s goal was nullified after he was found offside.

The Sidemen Charity Football Match saw influencers from across the world come together and raise money for charity with a football game streamed out to more than two million people.

While the Sidemen FC, spearheaded by KSI, ended up winning the game overall, an early move from Kai Cenat looked like it could have been a goal.

However, due to the complicated rules of offside, the goal ended up being negated. For many viewers, this apparently didn’t make much sense, because search trends revealed that “offside” and “soccer rules” shot up massively after this moment.

Kai Cenat offside prompts massive search for “soccer rules” in US

According to Google Trends, searches for “soccer rules” and “offside” saw massive spikes around the time of the Sidemen Charity Football Match yesterday (September 9).

The biggest spike occurred in America, where searches increased by almost 200%. This makes sense, considering Americans are the ones who call it soccer rather than football, and the rules of offside are less understood.

Even so, there were still massive spikes in the UK for “offside rules”, suggesting that even on home turf Brits aren’t quite up to speed with how football’s more complicated rules work.

Other highlights from the game included a nail-biting exchange between IShowSpeed and KSI, where the British YouTuber taunted the younger streamer before effortlessly defending his penalty.

The final score was 8-5 to Sidemen FC. Many viewers blamed the All Star’s loss on goalkeeper xQc, who finished with a score of 0.3, the lowest in the game.

For all the highlights from the Sidemen Charity Match, check out our full coverage of the game and how much money they raised here.