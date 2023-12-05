GTA 5 Michael actor trolls Kai Cenat immediately after GTA 6 trailer release

Less than 24 hours before its scheduled debut, the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer went viral after its release. As if that weren’t amusing enough, GTA 5 Michael actor Ned Luke joined the band of streamers who reacted to the same and ended up trolling Twitch Star Kai Cenat. Here’s what went down.

In a shocking turn of events Rockstar Games had to force their hand to officially release the much hyped GTA 6 trailer a day early, due to leaks surfacing online. While this shocked fans worldwide, streamers who were live streaming were caught off guard as well.

One such streamer is Twitch star Kai Cenat who didn’t believe at first the trailer had dropped online officially by Rockstar. However as they went on to watch it and discuss Easter Eggs with their fan base, they spotted the voice actor Ned Luke who played Michael in GTA 5, also streaming on YouTube.

@ned_luke/Rockstar Games Ned Luke, who voices Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5, was seen trolling Kai Cenat on stream.

As they both ended up watching one another’s streams and started communicating live, Ned had a few tricks up his sleeve as he ended up trolling Kai Cenat in the most ‘Michael’ way possible. Here’s what went down between them.

Ned Luke trolls Kai Cenat in GTA 6 trailer reaction live stream

Last night, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke was observed live streaming a GTA 6 trailer reaction stream on YouTube. During his discussion of game-related theories with his followers on the broadcast, Kai Cenat joined as a viewer and also shared Luke’s stream on his screen.

The actor decided to taunt Kai in a way that would go unnoticed by him while he was attempting to talk with him live on stream. Ned then went off on Kai for sharing his stream on his Twitch live and said, “You’re making a fortune off me right now. You’re gonna kick me some off that cash bro. I’m gonna give you my Venmo”, in an aggressive tone.

He continued and said, “Your views are gonna go crazy (because of me).” As Kai kept screaming in panic, “I got you, alright? I’ll pay you. I’m gonna give you your money”, Ned looked at the camera and broke into laughter.

As soon as Kai noticed this, he smiled and realized the actor was trolling him. In addition, Ned continued with a savage remark directed at Kai, “I gotta do some of that Times Square joint you did where everybody’s standing on cars,” which once more induced Kai to frown and say, “What’s that remark Ned? You trynna give me that PTSD?”

However, since this was simply a friendly banter, the two ended up exchanging numbers with one another and engaged in a conversation shortly after. On the other hand, streamers like Adin Ross couldn’t help but spill the tea on more GTA 6 secrets as fans wait for its launch in 2025.