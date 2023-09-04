Kai Cenat has hilarious reaction to Doja Cat’s new song “Demons”

Twitch and YouTube streamed Kai Cenat hilariously reacted to the shocking lyrics and visuals of Doja Cat’s new song ‘Demons.’

As one of the most popular YouTube and Twitch streamers, Kai Cenat isn’t shy of showing his true feelings, as he’s established a large online following from his comedic commentary.

So when he got a hold of singer Doja Cat’s new music video for ‘Demons,’ he didn’t hold back what he truly felt about the rather scary visuals and lyrics.

Sure, Cenat had a clear and concise opinion of the song, releasing a video of his own reaction. However, viewers were quick to relate to the streamer and his outlook, leaving Doja Cat with nothing but curiosity about her well-being.

Instagram: hollywoodunlocked Kai Cenat reacted to Doja Cat’s visuals for her song ‘Demons.’

Fans agree with Kai Cenat on Doja Cat’s unearthly lyrics and music video for ‘Demons’

Kai Cenat and Doja Cat may have never had an in-person run-in, but that hasn’t kept Cenat from revealing his shocked reaction to Doja Cat’s visuals for her song ‘Demons.’

Doja Cat released ‘Demons’ on her six-song EP which debuted on September 1st of this year. The song itself premiered first on her EP and exposed Doja Cat in a new light, far from her initial pop sound, as she screams in her song, “How my demons look?”

While the bass thrashes, Doja Cat continues to rap, “We are enemies, we are foes. Who are you and what are those? You are gross.”

The music video is also somewhat off-putting, as it displays Doja Cat crawling around as a devil in a black latex suit with horns and all-white eyes.

When Cenat saw the visuals, he kept his mouth shut but was quick to change the vibe from demonic possession to something more wholesome.

Though Cenat didn’t have much to say, his decision to change the song from ‘Demons’ to a religious song was enough for fans to realize how he felt about Doja Cat’s lyrics and music video.

Fans who saw the mashup video of Cenat’s reaction and Doja Cat’s music video couldn’t agree more with the streamer, as one commented, “Hot garbage — stop forcing this nonsense on us. This is not art, it’s chaos and detrimental to the mind, body, and soul. Doja was way more lit before the industry got a hold of her.”

Another was quick to say they “needed” Jesus right then and there after viewing the visuals, while others pleaded for Christ, saying, “God is what we need!”

Doja Cat hasn’t commented on Cenat’s shocked reaction to her lyrics and visuals for ‘Demons.’ However, since claiming she didn’t care about her fans, she has lost many followers. Cenat, on the other hand, continues to reach milestones when it comes to the number of his online subscribers — not to mention, he also won Streamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamy Awards.