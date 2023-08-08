TikToker convinced Doja Cat’s recent scandal is the result of demonic possession

A TikToker has stated that she believes the 27 Club has just added its latest victim: Doja Cat. While the singer is very much alive, this TikToker alleges that she was “marked” and later “possessed” by a succubus demon on her 27th birthday.

Doja Cat has been causing a stir as of late, telling her fans off for calling themselves “kittenz”, insisting she doesn’t love them, and encouraging them to delete any fan accounts made for her.

While many believe this may be related to Doja’s previous claims of wanting to leave the music industry, one TikToker has a very different theory.

Aja, who goes by ‘jayllah_bae’ on TikTok, posted a video in which she claimed that Doja Cat was no longer herself because her 27th birthday party was, in fact, a “ritual for her soul”.

“I don’t know what happened inside of her 27th birthday party, but she was marked and she was possessed, and that is why we’re seeing the Doja Cat we see now,” Aja said.

Calling the masquerade-themed party an “Illuminati gala”, Aja listed some of the high-profile celebrities who attended and claimed, “They did something to her and something literally jumped into her body and possessed the f*** out of her.”

Following the party, Aja believes that Doja’s actions became “sinister”. The TikToker also noted the singer’s weight change, something she alleges is common with possession.

“After that, I just started noticing that she lost a lot of weight. Doja Cat was always this thicc, juicy baddie [sic] and I mean thicker than cold peanut butter,” Aja said. “And I’m not f****** stupid, I know that sometimes people just change, but this s*** was like overnight.”

In a follow-up video, Aja doubled down on her theory and added that she believed Doja Cat was going through the “27 club ritual”. Commonly understood as an informal list of celebrities who died at the age of 27, Aja explained that she believed there was more to it.

“See the 27 club is not just about death,” Aja said. “I’m talking about the 27 club ritual that [celebrities] go through to see if they’re either [going to] be young and impressionable forever and basically be a product for the masses, or are they going to end up dead, or are they going to transition into another part of their life.”

Whether or not you believe Doja Cat is currently housing a succubus demon for the Illuminati, we’ll let you decide. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.