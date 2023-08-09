NYPD ask for help finding Kai Cenat giveaway riot suspects

The New York City Police Department is asking for help to identify more suspects after an IRL giveaway from Kai Cenat went awry.

On August 4, Kai Cenat and his friends were hosting an IRL stream from Union Square in New York City when it went awry.

A riot quickly broke out, with people downtown attacking others while throwing smoke bombs and other various things around the crowd.

The mayor of NYC has speculated that “outside influencers” came to aggravate the situation, and the NYPD is asking for help to find other suspects.

Article continues after ad

NYPD asks for help in Kai Cenat giveaway riot

According to a report from Fox News, NYPD Chief Jeffery Maddrey called for help on August 7, 2023, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying more suspects in the massive riot.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released security camera footage of several people that they are looking for in connection with the riot, and Maddrey shared the sentiment that they might not have been there for Kai.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We’re looking at all possibilities. We’re looking at every investigative lead. But as I said, it was dangerous, whether outside agitators or young people, it was a dangerous situation,” the Chief said,

Article continues after ad

“It was not the place to bring that sort of activity. Our young people deserve to come out in the summertime, see the people they admire and have a good time. It should never, ever reach that level, the level that it did on Friday.”

Kai has yet to make a statement regarding the situation, likely due to the fact he’s been charged with inciting a riot. We’ll be sure to update you when he decides to address the situation publicly.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, head over to check out what AMP had to say about the incident.