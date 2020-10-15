 League cosplayer blooms like the Desert Rose as PsyOps Samira - Dexerto
League cosplayer blooms like the Desert Rose as PsyOps Samira

Published: 15/Oct/2020 8:08

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: neytiritv / Riot Games

Samira

Samira might be a new addition to the League of Legends roster, but cosplayers are already giving the Desert Rose some love. None have done it better than ‘neytiri’ though, who has pulled off Samira’s PsyOps skin perfectly.

Samira has only been out in League of Legends for a matter of weeks. However, cosplayers are already flocking to design their next outfits around the Noxian marksman.

The Desert Rose, with her swagger and style, might be a far cry from the ever-popular K/DA cosplays going around, but that doesn’t make any effort any less impressive.

PsyOps Samira in League of Legends
Riot Games
Samira might be new, but cosplayers have already turned around amazing outfits as League’s newest marksman.

League of Legends cosplayer and streamer ‘neytiri’ has put her own take on Samira’s PsyOps skin, and it looks like it’s straight off of Summoner’s Rift.

Neytiri managed to put together the cosplay shortly after Samira’s reveal. It was on the request of many of her fans, who said that she would fit the bill perfectly.

“So many people requested I cosplay her after her photos were released, I hope you enjoy how I brought her to life,” she said on Instagram.

Neytiri’s Samira cosplay features the leather jacket and camo pants that feature in the PsyOps skin. Her purple hair is just like Samira’s in-game, and she crafted an eyepatch for herself that replicates the one found in the skin.

She even found the perfect pistol to accompany the cosplay, playing into Samira’s explosive blades and bullets playstyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney (@neytiritv) on


It’s a perfect replica of the new Noxian’s style in-game, and her fans have fallen in love with it. They weren’t wrong about neytiri being a perfect fit for Samira ⁠— she has absolutely done the skin justice with her cosplay.

It’s only early days for people to jump on the Samira cosplay train, but it’s likely this one is going to be one of the greats for a long time yet. It’s the most popular one by far, and it’s for a good reason.

