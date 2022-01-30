JustaMinx addresses hot tub party drama after clips surface on Twitter

Following a surfacing of various clips from her recent hot tub stream, Twitch streamer JustaMinx decided to address the controversy.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service are always a hotly debated topic as the streaming website has garnered a lot of attention due to what many view as inconsistency when it comes to upholding rules.

One of these aforementioned rules restricts broadcasters from getting involved with anything that has to do with nudity or is sexual in nature.

This part of the ToS is especially looked at when it comes to streamers broadcasting from a pool or a hot tub.

Advertisement

JustaMinx addresses hot tub party drama

During her stream on January 29, JustaMinx decided to address a tweet by Jake Lucky that included a clip of her hot tub stream the previous day. It hit out Twitch’s Nudity & Sexual Content policies and hinted at the website’s inconsistencies.

“When I see these videos I remember C9 Mang0 getting banned for air humping an Ahri statue and I remember that Twitch has no clue what to ban for when it comes to “sexual” content anymore,” he tweeted.

When I see these videos I remember C9 Mang0 getting banned for air humping an Ahri statue and I remember that Twitch has no clue what to ban for when it comes to “sexual” content anymore pic.twitter.com/jfeCE3y8n5 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 29, 2022

Prior to going over the tweet, she gave a bit of backstory on the day of the broadcast, stating that all of her plans “were messed up” as this was just after she got stuck in an elevator as part of a prank.

Advertisement

“We had just gotten trapped in an elevator for an hour so all our plans were messed up,” she said. “I was still shaken up, I was still all over the place so I was just like ‘alright, let’s just go into the hot tub straight away.’”

Read More: Twitch streamer HAChubby left terrified after sneak attack by goat

Following this, she began to play the clip but quickly paused and said, “just give me two seconds.” Justaminx then proceeded to show various clips that performed the same actions as the ones in the original clip, wanting to point out the lack of differences between the two.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“First of all I’m getting a lot of sexism from this f**king c**t,” JustaMinx said. “There was no issue when this happened three different times on a man’s stream with actual f**king views. Maybe it’s because I’m a dying streamer or it’s a woman that is an issue.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time controversy like this has reared its head. Only time will tell if Twitch will address the issue.