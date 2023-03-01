JustAMinx banned from Twitch for being drunk on stream

Twitch streamer JustAMinx is due to be handed a seven-day suspension from the Amazon-owned platform, following a stream where she was “incapacitated.”

With just under 2 million followers, JustAMinx is one of the most-followed female streamers on all of Twitch. Although viewership has dropped in 2023, averaging around 1000 live viewers, she boasts a large fanbase on YouTube too, with over 700,000 subscribers.

And for the next week, it looks like YouTube will be the only place for her content, as she has been hit with a seven-day suspension from Twitch.

JustAMinx banned for third time

Minx’s last ban was in February 2022, on that occasion for using a “derogatory slur.”

On March 1, she posted an email from a Twitch representative, explaining that her account was due to be suspended for a week for breaking the self-harm rules in the community guidelines.

Specifically, Minx is said to have been “incapacitated on stream.” During her broadcast on February 26, Minx was clearly intoxicated and dropped a bottle of whisky on the ground in a clip that was shared on Reddit.

These rules state that “Twitch does not allow content that glorifies, promotes, or encourages self-harm. We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior. We do not make exceptions for self-destructive behavior performed as a stunt or gag made in jest, or meant to entertain, when the behavior could reasonably be expected to cause physical injury.”

In addition to the suspension, Minx will also be ineligible to participate in promotional activities on Twitch for 90 days.

At the time of writing, the suspension has not yet been implemented on JustAMinx’s channel, but is expected to take place at some point on March 1.

2022 was a rollercoaster year for Minx, joining OpTic Gaming in August, before being “kicked” by the org in November.