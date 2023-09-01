Twitch shuts down feature because nobody used it

Twitch is getting rid of a feature that has been in testing for a few months, simply because no one has been using it.

While Twitch remains the go-to platform for streamers, the Amazon-owned platform does face tough competition from a few challengers. YouTube and Kick have both signed big names, and Rumble has also been making a few waves.

That competition, and subsequent demands from users for them to up their game, has prompted Twitch to make a fair few changes over the last few years. Naturally, other platforms, and streamers who’ve moved over there, have been trying to follow in Twitch’s footsteps with a few things.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some YouTube streamers have been demanding a better directory page, while Kick streamers were desperate for clips off the bat. However, there’s probably one feature they won’t be following, and that’s Community Moments.

Twitch is getting rid of Community Moments

If you’ve watched a big Twitch stream over the past few months, you’ve probably been granted a Community Moment badge and clip at some point. The chat typically fills up with jokes about NFTs too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Well, they’re being done away with, simply on the basis that they haven’t become as widespread as Twitch probably planned.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve made the decision to shut down the Community Moments beta on October 5, 2023 due to limited use from the Twitch community,” Twitch tweeted on August 31. “This will allow us to focus on developing features that bring value to more streamers and their communities in the future.”

Article continues after ad

A number of prominent streamers, including Esfand, stated that barely anyone had access to it, so there’s no surprise that it had “limited use” across channels.

Some creators have already urged Twitch to bring it back and open up access for others, but that seems a little farfetched now.