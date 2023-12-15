Jungkook & Usher leave fans awestruck with ‘Standing Next to You’ remix performance video

BTS’ Jungkook rolled out a brand new performance video with Usher for “Standing Next to You,” and fans are completely blown away.

BTS member Jungkook might have just started military training, but that doesn’t mean his music career is over. Considering his debut solo effort Golden broke records, it’s only just begun.

Around his standout song “Standing Next To You,” Jungkook enlisted the help of R&B maestro Usher to give it a bit of a boost. When he’s not going viral on TikTok, Jungkook is strutting his stuff in music videos.

While Jungkook is away, his label has issued a performance video for the remix, and it features some of the best dancing you’ll see around town. At least, that’s what fans say.

Youtube: BangtanTV Jungkook and Usher perform in ‘Standing Next to You’ remix video

Jungkook and Usher fans lose their collective minds over dancing video

In the video, Jungkook and Usher perform inside an enormous abandoned building. With each flick of their wrist or turn of a foot, their dance moves fill the space. Co-directors Yong Seok Choi (Lumpens) and Guzza (KUDO) draw out the visual to make the audience invested in the performance.

Fans were quick to express exactly how awestruck they were by the choreography.

“This choreography is getting better after every single collaboration and we all are here for it,” gushed one fan.

Another chimed in, “Two fire dancers.”

A third user said, “Loved watching two legends collaborating and feeling the synergy between the two.”

More tweets flooded in.

“Now that’s a performance video,” lauded a fan.

Added another, “Came back to say I’m in complete awe.”

Another heaped more praise, writing, “When you witness something so mind-blowingly wonderful that you can’t even put into words how amazing it is. That’s me here, right now.”

On December 13, BTS’ label home shared a touching farewell video. In it, the band reunites for what will be the last time until 2025, when it is expected the band will be able to reform. Band members can be seen holding back tears, giving each other affectionate hugs, and speaking directly to the camera.

The clip also contained footage of V, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook’s entrance ceremony. All BTS members are now serving in the military.

