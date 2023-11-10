Jungkook’s Golden makes biggest debut for solo K-pop artist

BTS singer Jungkook’s debut album Golden moved more than 200,000 units in its first week, making for the biggest debut for a solo K-pop artist in history.

Jungkook is having an incredible week. Around promotion for his solo debut, he’s made all the usual stops, from The Today Show to a pop-up concert in Times Square. He also appeared on The Tonight Show, where he tried NYC pizza for the first time, and on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show.

Golden features several collaborations, including with Jack Harlow, DJ Snake, and Major Lazer, which had fans in an absolute frenzy.

While BTS is currently on hiatus, band members are either completing military requirements or venturing solo for the very first time. The band is expected to reunite in 2025.

Youtube: HYBE Labels Jungkook performs in his ‘Standing Next to You’ video.

Jungkook’s Golden debut makes history

With Golden’s opening week, the album reportedly moved north of 200,000 album units (sales plus streaming). According to industry publication Hits Daily Double, Jungkook’s record makes the largest debut for any solo K-pop artist in history.

With such a high number, Jungkook will bow in second place on the Billboard 200. Those numbers are officially released over the weekend. Taylor Swift will reprise her position atop the chart.

Upon hearing the news, fans immediately took to Twitter/X with their congratulations. “An Asian artist who just barely started his solo career did this is a big achievement,” wrote one fan.

“Doing better than most US artists,” wrote another.

A third user chimed in, “This proves the Value of our Jungkook and his album.”

With Golden’s success, Jungkook positions himself as the latest BTS member to break out in a big way. It’s an important moment and certainly indicates a generation-spanning audience.