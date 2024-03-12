BTS Suga’s concert film D-Day coming to theaters: how to get tickets

BTS Suga announced a brand new concert film called D-Day: The Movie, and it’ll open in April 2024.

BTS member Suga revealed on March 5 plans to release a concert film called D-Day: The Movie, a return to the very last day of his solo tour from the summer of 2023.

“It’s been a while and I’m back with a video to share some very special news with our dear ARMY,” he said in a video announcement. “The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both Suga and Agust D. The emotions I felt during the finale are still so vivid.”

Suga’s latest film endeavor isn’t his first outing. In 2023, he starred as a soloist in a documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, which streamed on Weverse and Disney+.

How to get tickets to BTS Suga’s concert film D-Day: The Movie

The BTS member’s concert film D-Day: The Movie opens on April 10 and 13. Tickets will go on sale on March 12 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT/3 p.m. GMT. Concurrently, the theaters showing the film will also be revealed on the official website.

In addition to seeing Suga perform a solo set, several other BTS members will be hopping onstage to perform various musical numbers. Those include Jungkook, Jimin, and RM. The concert film serves as a celebration of music and Suga’s superstar career, detailing his most impressive tour of his career.

The 2023 tour supported Suga’s D-Day album, which climbed to number two on the Billboard 200, and spanned 10 cities and 25 total shows.

The band member is currently serving required military duty for the South Korean government. Reportedly, service should end by Christmas 2024. BTS is rumored to be reuniting sometime in 2025.