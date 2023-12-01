Jungkook heats things up with Usher remix

BTS member Jungkook revamps his “Standing Next to You” hit and enlists Usher for a hot new remix.

It’s been a banner for Jungkook. The BTS member scored a bonafide smash with “Seven,” a collaboration with Latto, and released an acclaimed debut album.

Within its first week, Jungkook’s Golden made history when it became the highest-debuting project for a K-pop soloist. Featuring such bangers as “3D” with Jack Harlow and “Yes or No,” the album pushed him into superstar status.

Article continues after ad

Recently, Jungkook joined forces with Justin Timberlake for a fresh take on “3D” and now finds himself linking with another R&B force.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: HYBE Labels Jungkook performs in his ‘Standing Next to You’ video.

Jungkook teams up with Usher for a steamy new remix

On the heels of Timberlake’s “3D,” Jungkook enlists R&B icon Usher for a brand new remix of “Standing Next to You.” The original version of the song currently stands at 157 million streams and counting.

Usher’s verse (unsurprisingly) goes down like a shot of whiskey.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“So elegant and heaven sent these vibes, yeah / It’s way, way too early to leave, we go away,” Usher sings in his usual silkiness.

Article continues after ad

The pre-chorus goes hot and heavy, as Usher continues, “You know that, all night long, we rock to this / Screamin’, I’ll testify this lovin’ / All night long, we flock to this / Screamin’, I’ll testify that / We’ll survive the test of time.”

Article continues after ad

Jungkook, whom fans have compared to the legendary Michael Jackson, hits his stride with the new rendition. His voice is commanding, yet soft when it needs to be. Fans were quick to point out his “versatility as an artist.”

Article continues after ad

By the sound of things, Jungkook is well on his way to becoming a household name in the States.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.