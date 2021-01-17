Julez Smith confirms breakup with former Disney actress Skai Jackson - Dexerto

Beyonce’s nephew (Solange’s son) Julez Smith, has seemingly confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that he and former Disney star Skai Jackson have broken up after text messages showing Smith talking about his relationship with Jackson went viral on social media.

In a series of screenshots from a group chat leaked to social media, Smith, 16, can be seen talking to his friends about his relationship with Jackson, 18.

The two-year age-gap between the pair seemed to trouble some of his friends, with one of them saying: “Isn’t she two years older than you?” When Smith responded that “age doesn’t matter,” his friend retorted “it does for me.”

These screenshots also caused speculation as to the reason the “complicated” relationship ended, with Smith appearing to confirm that Jackson cheated on him. Claiming that he “made sure to ruin her life,” Smith boasted that he “f****d her good, got her addicted then left.”

In these unverified leaked DMs, Julez Smith says they broke up because Skai Jackson cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/LeIcrFDUSN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 17, 2021

As these text messages circulated online, fans on Twitter also uncovered an old romantic selfie of the pair, which appeared to confirm that there was indeed a relationship between the two.

Behind Jackson and Smith is a poster of the Disney Channel show Jessie, which Jackson had a starring role in between 2011 and 2016.

Read More: Jeffree Star responds to Trisha Paytas claims

However, Smith has made it clear that their break up was not on good terms. When asked in an Instagram Q&A if him and Jackson were still friends following their split, he responded by saying: “f**k no.”

Julez Smith is the son of Solange Knowles, who is a recording artist and pop star Beyonce’s sister. His father is Knowles’ ex-husband Daniel Smith, whom she married at 17 before divorcing him three years later.

Although Smith has spoken out about his relationship to fans on Instagram, Jackson is yet to comment publicly on claims the two were in a relationship. However, fans did notice that Jackson has turned off her Instagram comments.