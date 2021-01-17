 Julez Smith confirms breakup with former Disney actress Skai Jackson - Dexerto
Julez Smith confirms breakup with former Disney actress Skai Jackson

Published: 17/Jan/2021 21:07

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Skai Jackson/Julez Smith

Beyonce’s nephew (Solange’s son) Julez Smith, has seemingly confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that he and former Disney star Skai Jackson have broken up after text messages showing Smith talking about his relationship with Jackson went viral on social media.

In a series of screenshots from a group chat leaked to social media, Smith, 16, can be seen talking to his friends about his relationship with Jackson, 18.

The two-year age-gap between the pair seemed to trouble some of his friends, with one of them saying: “Isn’t she two years older than you?” When Smith responded that “age doesn’t matter,” his friend retorted “it does for me.”

These screenshots also caused speculation as to the reason the “complicated” relationship ended, with Smith appearing to confirm that Jackson cheated on him. Claiming that he “made sure to ruin her life,” Smith boasted that he “f****d her good, got her addicted then left.”

As these text messages circulated online, fans on Twitter also uncovered an old romantic selfie of the pair, which appeared to confirm that there was indeed a relationship between the two.

Behind Jackson and Smith is a poster of the Disney Channel show Jessie, which Jackson had a starring role in between 2011 and 2016.

However, Smith has made it clear that their break up was not on good terms. When asked in an Instagram Q&A if him and Jackson were still friends following their split, he responded by saying: “f**k no.”

Julez Smith is the son of Solange Knowles, who is a recording artist and pop star Beyonce’s sister. His father is Knowles’ ex-husband Daniel Smith, whom she married at 17 before divorcing him three years later.

Although Smith has spoken out about his relationship to fans on Instagram, Jackson is yet to comment publicly on claims the two were in a relationship. However, fans did notice that Jackson has turned off her Instagram comments.

xQc claims that bots “ruined” his 2020 Twitch recap stats

Published: 17/Jan/2021 20:34

by Julian Young
YouTube / xQcOW

While most Twitch streamers celebrated their impressive 2020 channel recap numbers, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had a different take and shared how the figures presented in his recap from last year are actually fake.

On January 15, Twitch announced the release of their 2020 channel recaps. After a stressful year, the platform wanted to celebrate its many channels by showing off statistics like how many viewers, followers, and hours of watch time each streamer had in the past year.

Twitter was quickly flooded with tweets from creators showing off their impressive numbers; in a time where the world consumed more video game content than ever before, some streamers boasted viewership numbers reaching into the tens of millions.

While most streamers praised the move by Twitch to release this information and enjoyed sharing it with their communities, one of the platform’s biggest stars, xQc, had a different outlook.

xQc Twitch Clip Recap 2020 Chat
Twitch / xQcOW
xQc explained to his viewers why he feels that the 2020 Twitch Recap numbers aren’t accurate.

Pulling up his 2020 stats on-screen, xQc remarked “Unique viewership . . . 35 mil,” while also pointing out that he’d clocked nearly 140 million hours of watch-time in 2020.

After looking at his numbers, the streamer questioned how Twitch came up with the 35 million number: “So they’re like, unique individuals?”

“There’s a lot of bots in there, 100 percent. There’s a crazy amount of bots probably in there. This is not even real dude. This is all fake.”

The streamer pointed out how a wave of bots in 2020 – over 3 million – threw off his numbers. The botting issues from last year made it impossible for him to know how many of those numbers are real people or fake accounts.

“All these moments are ruined by ‘Botter Andys’, that’s so stupid.”

Bots or not, there’s no doubting that xQc was the face of Twitch – or streaming in general, for that matter – in 2020.

The Luminosity Gaming star had the most hours watched out of any channel on any platform, nearly 20 million more than the second-highest, Brazilian streamer Gaules.