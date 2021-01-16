 Jeffree Star responds after Trisha Paytas claims she's "scared" of him after Las Vegas trip - Dexerto
Jeffree Star responds after Trisha Paytas claims she’s “scared” of him after Las Vegas trip

Published: 16/Jan/2021 17:44

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Trisha Paytas/Jeffree Star

In a YouTube video and a series of TikToks, YouTube personality Trisha Paytas has publicly called out “evil” Jeffree Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay following a tense trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

In a YouTube video entitled “Why I’m scared of jeffree and hairbyjay,” Paytas explains that she was left “hurt and disgusted” during the Valentines Day vacation – so much so, she even went home early.

Claiming that Star, HairbyJay and other guests spent the “awful” trip making fun of her weight, skin, spending and appearance, Paytas said: “Jeffree brought me on a trip to s**t on me and I can’t have a say because he paid for it.”

“They think they can just do that, that if you go on trip someone paid for they’re just allowed to p**s on you,” she continued. “In front of my face and behind my back.”

Hitting out at former friend and YouTuber Shane Dawson, Paytas criticized him for “constantly promoting” Star even though he has treated her poorly in the past.

She also claims that during the trip, HairbyJay overcharged her for wig services, but because she was “genuinely scared” of him, she paid anyway.

Breaking down in tears, she also showed a snippet of HairByJay’s Instagram live during her YouTube video, in which he calls Paytas a “stupid dumb b***h” and says that she should go on a diet because “all that fat is f*****g her brain.”

Jeffree later took to Twitter in response to these accusations. Claiming that he is “horrified” by what HairbyJay said during his live, he maintained in a Tweet addressed to Paytas: “let’s not pretend I had any part to play in that.”

Claiming in subsequent Tweets that Paytas had ignored his attempts to reach out to her, he continued: “I’ve already said my piece to her and if she ever wants to call or text me back, she will. ”

“What Jay said on live was f*****g disgusting and does not reflect how I’ve ever felt.”

Rookie Twitch streamer tears up after finally getting first viewers

Published: 16/Jan/2021 15:49

by Georgina Smith
NickCKelly while streaming on Twitch
Twitch: NickCKelly

New Twitch streamer NickCKelly got emotional on stream when he got his first viewers after waiting for nearly an hour, gaining thousands as followers as a result of his wholesome reaction.

2020 was a booming year for Twitch, with top creators like xQc and Valkyrae achieving huge numbers in terms of followers and views, and several gaming trends surging in popularity at various points in the year, meaning success all around.

With these huge creators out here smashing records, it’s easy to forget that many are only just starting out their venture into streaming, both casually and seriously.

This year has no doubt prompted more people than ever before to give streaming a try, but it’s not as easy as it might seem from the outside – especially if you’re starting from zero.

Twitch Logo Black Background
Twitch
2020 helped Twitch do massive numbers all round.

NickCKelly was one such individual who wanted to give streaming a go, and he couldn’t have been more grateful when he eventually got his first viewers after a while on stream by himself.

He had been streaming for almost an hour when he noticed that some viewers had joined his previously empty chat, and he looked stunned.

“I have my first viewer, hi!” Nick said, looking taken aback by the sudden appearance. “Wow, this is amazing. I’m genuinely honored to have you in my stream, you’re my first viewer that I’ve had, I’ve been streaming for 48 minutes.”

“I feel like I’m gonna cry, man,” he said with the most wholesome reaction possible, tearing up as he spoke to his new viewers.

Over on Reddit, user Avoxio who found Nick’s stream explained why they entered his empty stream. “Me and some friends were scrolling through twitch and found this guy. His stream title got us intrigued so we decided to stop by.”

They also said “at first we thought he was trolling so we messed around a bit not thinking anything of it, throughout our conversation we realized that he was being genuine,” and said they decided to share his stream in hopes of getting him recognition.

Comment from discussion Wholesome Streamer gets emotional after getting his first viewers in an hour..

Nick also responded in the comments: “I will not let you all down. I want to prove to people that there is goodness in the world, and that we are capable of so much more than most think. I think there’s so much pain and suffering in the world right now. Helping even a single person is making a difference in the world.”

The unexpected reaction from the small streamer certainly seemed to strike a chord with some viewers, and Nick has now shot up to 4.7 thousand followers at the time of writing.