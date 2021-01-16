Jeffree Star responds after Trisha Paytas claims she's "scared" of him after Las Vegas trip - Dexerto

In a YouTube video and a series of TikToks, YouTube personality Trisha Paytas has publicly called out “evil” Jeffree Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay following a tense trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

In a YouTube video entitled “Why I’m scared of jeffree and hairbyjay,” Paytas explains that she was left “hurt and disgusted” during the Valentines Day vacation – so much so, she even went home early.

Claiming that Star, HairbyJay and other guests spent the “awful” trip making fun of her weight, skin, spending and appearance, Paytas said: “Jeffree brought me on a trip to s**t on me and I can’t have a say because he paid for it.”

“They think they can just do that, that if you go on trip someone paid for they’re just allowed to p**s on you,” she continued. “In front of my face and behind my back.”

Hitting out at former friend and YouTuber Shane Dawson, Paytas criticized him for “constantly promoting” Star even though he has treated her poorly in the past.

She also claims that during the trip, HairbyJay overcharged her for wig services, but because she was “genuinely scared” of him, she paid anyway.

Breaking down in tears, she also showed a snippet of HairByJay’s Instagram live during her YouTube video, in which he calls Paytas a “stupid dumb b***h” and says that she should go on a diet because “all that fat is f*****g her brain.”

UPDATE: Trisha Paytas posts close to 10 TikToks addressing the situation with Jeffree Star’s hair person Hair By Jay threatening her life on live stream. Trisha addresses questions about Shane Dawson’s involvement, and ends saying she doesn’t support Jeffree Star. pic.twitter.com/pjjxAsZFug — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 16, 2021

Jeffree later took to Twitter in response to these accusations. Claiming that he is “horrified” by what HairbyJay said during his live, he maintained in a Tweet addressed to Paytas: “let’s not pretend I had any part to play in that.”

Claiming in subsequent Tweets that Paytas had ignored his attempts to reach out to her, he continued: “I’ve already said my piece to her and if she ever wants to call or text me back, she will. ”

“What Jay said on live was f*****g disgusting and does not reflect how I’ve ever felt.”