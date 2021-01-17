 TikToker Malu Trevejo hits back at claims Vinnie Hacker "rejected" her - Dexerto
TikToker Malu Trevejo hits back at claims Vinnie Hacker “rejected” her

Published: 17/Jan/2021 17:30

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Malu Trevejo/Vinnie Hacker

After sharing some very suggestive TikToks directed towards Hype House’s Vinnie Hacker, social media personality Malu Trevejo has rebuked claims by fans that the TikTok star rejected her advances.

Malu Trevejo hasn’t had an easy time in her love life as of late. After being publicly caught kissing engaged boxer Ryan Garcia back in October, she became embroiled in a vicious war of words with his ex-fiance Drea Celine, who accused Trevejo of continuing to send “thirst traps” to Garcia even after she was caught kissing him.

Now, it seems like Trevejo, 18, has turned her attention towards fellow TikTok star Vinnie Hacker, who is also 18. However, in a series of cryptic TikToks and so called “thirst traps,” it would appear that despite Trevejo’s attraction, it just wasn’t meant to be for the pair.

However, Trevejo appeared determined to show Hacker what he was missing in a series of TikToks, and this didn’t go unnoticed by her fans.

When one fan commented that Hacker had really “lost one” by rejecting Trevejo, drama page TikTok Room confirmed that Malu had liked their comment. She also liked a comment by a fan on the same video that, in a thinly-veiled reference to Vinnie, said: “Every time Malu gets rejected she gets glowed up”.

Trevejo followed this up by posting a second, even more suggestive TikTok, which she captioned: “He’s missing out but it’s ok, not too many could handle.” Yet, she quickly deleted the video.

Malu then appeared to deny claims that she was rejected by Hacker by revealing in a post on her Instagram story that he was the one who messaged her first. The post said: “Can’t believe I got ‘rejected’ by someone who DM’d me first saying ‘love me’ LOL.”

While Hacker himself hasn’t yet commented publicly on the situation, it appears that now, unfortunately, the love story for these two is over before it ever really began.

Quackity hits two massive milestones on two channels in the same day

Published: 17/Jan/2021 17:08

by Georgina Smith
Quackity in an Insta photo next to the YouTube and Twitch logo
Instagram: Quackity

Streamer and YouTuber Quackity has managed to hit two huge follower milestones in the same day, reaching four million subscribers on his YouTube channel and two million followers on his Twitch.

The past year has seen creators who have been around on YouTube for a while experience an abrupt surge in popularity, scooping up a whole new wave of fans and participating in various types of new content that sends these creators viral.

In particular, the streamers participating in the Dream SMP – a multiplayer roleplay Minecraft server – have experienced a huge boost from the massive project, and are seeing unprecedented numbers on social media thanks to the dedicated fanbases involved.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by quackity (@quackity)

The rise of Quackity

One such creator is 20-year-old Quackity, real name Alexis, and while he’s been around on YouTube since 2013, has found a new boost in popularity, in part due to the Dream SMP and collaborations he’s done with other hugely popular creators.

In a satisfying turn of events, on January 17 Quackity managed to hit two major milestones on separate platforms, showing just how much his platform is growing.

The creator reached four million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Quackity,’ and two million followers on his Twitch channel ‘QuackityHQ.’ On Twitter he wrote, “to hit these two goals in one day means the world to me, thank you guys so much.”

His fans were of course delighted, and along with many popular creators sent congratulations Quackity’s way. Fellow members of the Dream SMP including Tubbo and Karl Jacobs wrote some messages, along with several other streamers.

Quackity joined the Dream SMP back in August and has since played a key role in many of the significant events in the roleplay server’s timeline, much to his fan’s entertainment.

He has also collaborated with some huge creators like KSI and MrBeast, and got over nine million views for his video with them as part of his ‘Discord’s Got Talent series.

Hitting these milestones is a huge achievement, and hitting them on the same day has been double the excitement for Quackity and his fans, both new and old.