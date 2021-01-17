TikToker Malu Trevejo hits back at claims Vinnie Hacker "rejected" her - Dexerto

After sharing some very suggestive TikToks directed towards Hype House’s Vinnie Hacker, social media personality Malu Trevejo has rebuked claims by fans that the TikTok star rejected her advances.

Malu Trevejo hasn’t had an easy time in her love life as of late. After being publicly caught kissing engaged boxer Ryan Garcia back in October, she became embroiled in a vicious war of words with his ex-fiance Drea Celine, who accused Trevejo of continuing to send “thirst traps” to Garcia even after she was caught kissing him.

Now, it seems like Trevejo, 18, has turned her attention towards fellow TikTok star Vinnie Hacker, who is also 18. However, in a series of cryptic TikToks and so called “thirst traps,” it would appear that despite Trevejo’s attraction, it just wasn’t meant to be for the pair.

However, Trevejo appeared determined to show Hacker what he was missing in a series of TikToks, and this didn’t go unnoticed by her fans.

When one fan commented that Hacker had really “lost one” by rejecting Trevejo, drama page TikTok Room confirmed that Malu had liked their comment. She also liked a comment by a fan on the same video that, in a thinly-veiled reference to Vinnie, said: “Every time Malu gets rejected she gets glowed up”.

Trevejo followed this up by posting a second, even more suggestive TikTok, which she captioned: “He’s missing out but it’s ok, not too many could handle.” Yet, she quickly deleted the video.

Malu then appeared to deny claims that she was rejected by Hacker by revealing in a post on her Instagram story that he was the one who messaged her first. The post said: “Can’t believe I got ‘rejected’ by someone who DM’d me first saying ‘love me’ LOL.”

While Hacker himself hasn’t yet commented publicly on the situation, it appears that now, unfortunately, the love story for these two is over before it ever really began.