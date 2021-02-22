Logo
Entertainment

Joshua Bassett reacts after SNL sketch mentions ‘Drivers License’ drama

Published: 22/Feb/2021 17:52

by Alice Hearing
Joshua Bassett Olivia Rodrigo SNL TikTok
TikTok: joshuabassett/ Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo

Share

TikTok

Joshua Bassett has addressed the drama surrounding the song ‘Driver’s License’ by Olivia Rodrigo for the very first time in a TikTok.

‘Driver’s License’ became an overnight sensation and literally broke records in January, and while the song itself is a heartbreaking break-up anthem, many believe it also touches on real events from Olivia Rodrigo‘s life.

Fans theorized early on that the singer and star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was in fact referencing a possible break up with her co-star Joshua Bassett who also plays her love interest in the show.

Many fans also believed that the “blonde girl” referred to in the song was Sabrina Carpenter, a former Disney star who had recently gotten close to Joshua Bassett.

Olivia Rodrigo Driver's License
Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia’s hit single Driver’s License became an overnight sensation

Soon after, Sabrina released her own song titled ‘Skin,’ and listeners noticed some lines in the song that may indicate that it’s a response to Olivia’s insanely popular track.

Sabrina sings, “maybe you didn’t mean it, maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme,” in a potential reference to the iconic “you’re probably with that blonde girl,” line from Olivia’s own song. However, Sabrina has since denied that this was directed at Olivia.

The drama surrounding the song, Olivia and Sabrina blew up and reached corners of the internet far beyond TikTok where it originally grew in popularity, and this week it even made its way onto Saturday Night Live.

The SNL cast, alongside Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page who was hosting on Saturday evening, performed a sketch that celebrated just how viral the song became, with all the cast swaying and singing along to the icon “red lights, stop signs” bridge.

Joshua reacted to having his name mentioned on the iconic show in a TikTok. He captions it, “FRIEND: dude you were on SNL last night!!!,” but as Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day, says “My b**** ex, Gina, is Joshua Bassett” he looks directly at the camera with a look of defeat. In the description, he adds “dream come true?”

@joshuatbassettdream come true?♬ original sound – joshua bassett

This is the first time Joshua has made any reference to the drama, and safe to say reactions from TikTokers were mixed. Some were team Olivia and outraged at the actor, with one person writing “I love how with all this you still have the audacity to be on this app.”

Other’s felt bad for him, with one person adding “omg I feel so bad for him y’all.” But mostly, commenters were in complete shock that he’d decided to make a video in the first place. One of the top comments with more than 60k likes read “I can’t breathe, did he actually just post this?”

However, Joshua’s video neither confirms nor denies his involvement in the drama and offers no clarity on what really happened between the three Disney stars. Whether the real details will come out remains to be seen.

Entertainment

Dr Disrespect reveals why he couldn’t keep newest dog ‘Puppy Assassin’

Published: 22/Feb/2021 14:48

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect puppy
Dr Disrespect

Share

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect dropped some very sad news during a YouTube livestream after fans were asking about Puppy Assassin. Turns out, he’s had to give the dog away. 

The streaming sensation has been enjoying stints on Warzone and Valorant lately, playing for his fans. But, away from the gameplay, the wig, and the character, viewers do like to know how his family’s getting on from time to time as well.

However, one question from a fan on February 19 prompted him to tell a story he had been putting off for some time. Puppy Assassin is no longer part of Doc’s daily life, as he was forced to give it back to the breeder.

It was only in December when the Two-Time revealed his Puppy Assassin, a beautiful Chocolate Labrador.

Dr Disrespect reveals sad story about his pup

While fans were excited about the possibility of having his dog jump on stream once or twice, his young daughter – Baby Disrespect – who had been asking for a puppy just didn’t feel confident enough around the pet.

He explained: “Doggy Disrespect was a really good puppy. The thing with Baby Disrespect is that when she was just a little, little thing she was bitten in the face by a Pitbull so she’s always had this fear. One of the ideas Mrs Assassin and I had was like ‘hey let’s get a puppy.’ She was asking.

“So she was asking for a puppy, we got her this beautiful Chocolate Lab, you guys saw her. We surprised her, she was happy, but she was still afraid. We gave it a good month, month and a half, and she was such a good puppy too but – Baby Disrespect comes first.”

Clip starts at 1:32:58 in the video below. 

“Believe it or not, the Mother really liked this puppy out of the whole litter anyways. She told us hey, if something doesn’t work out or whatnot, we would gladly take her back. And that’s exactly what they did.

“That was a decision Mrs Assasin and I had to make, I didn’t really want to talk about it. I liked the puppy a lot but we didn’t really see much improvement. Maybe she’s too young still, you know.”

Now, while it’s definitely going to be a sad piece of news for members of the Champions Club… The good news is that the puppy found a very good home straight away, which is all you could ever ask for after making such a difficult decision.

Maybe in the future Baby Disrespect will build up the confidence and they will be reunited. Until then, though, the Dr Disrespect house understandably appears to be dog-free.