Jonah Hill accused of “predatory behavior” by Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas when she was a minor

Nickelodeon actress and advocate Alexa Nikolas just came forward with her own accusations about Jonah Hill.

21 Jump Street’s Jonah Hill didn’t have any controversy about him in entire his career so far – that is, until a few days ago.

His ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady recently called the actor out for his behavior towards her, and shared several screenshots of their conversations on social media.

Before he could issue a public apology to clear up the situation, someone else just came forward with accusations of their own.

What did Zoey 101’s Alexa Nikolas accuse Jonah Hill of doing?

Alexa Nikolas is known for her role as Nicole Bristow in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101.

On June 8, she took to Twitter to share her own experience being around Jonah Hill years ago.

The actress accused him of “predatory behavior” and forcing himself on her when he was 24 and she was only 16.

Alexa went on to say that she saw Sarah Brady’s post and thought it was “admirable” for her to come forward.

She wrote, “This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now. Bad ASS!”

Not only is she an actress, but she is known for advocating for young child actors, based on her negative experience working with Dan Schneider and her Zoey 101 costars.

Jonah has still not publicly responded to the accusations. In fact, he is under fire for selling merch that says ‘Complete Unrelenting Control’. People are speculating that it is relatable to the claims that he is manipulating.

