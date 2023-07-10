Internet backlash mounts against Jonah Hill in light of exposed messages

Jonah Hill has been called out by his ex-girlfriend, who exposed the actor by sharing private messages sent while the pair dated. And the internet is not happy with Hill.

Celebrity news is on fire, with multiple big names within various industries being called out for inappropriate behavior of late. And while Colleen Ballinger cops the heat on YouTube, it seems Jonah Hill is taking on the backlash for the film industry at this point in time.

Rising to fame through his roles in 21 Jump Street and Superbad, Hill is currently making headlines after his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady seemingly exposed the pair’s private messages and labeled the actor as emotionally abusive.

The couple were together briefly between 2021 and 2022, leaving the internet shocked at some of the alleged “boundaries” Hill set.

Twitter was quick to notice similarities between Hill’s alleged messages and patterns of abuse. Despite Hill maintaining that he was simply setting boundaries in the texts, many have labeled his requirements as controlling.

Referring to Hill’s message in which he asked Brady not to post “pictures of yourself in a bathing suit”, one person Tweeted, “She is a surfer and shouldn’t…post pictures of herself in a bathing suit? [What the f***].”

Brady is a pro-surfer and often shares photos of herself on Instagram either at the beach or on a surfboard — making this particular request bizarre to many.

However, not everyone saw an issue with Hill’s messages, with some fans rising to defend the actor.

“It’s not abusive to have preferences and standards. Y’all [crazy]. He was very respectful in the text. He’s not obligated to just accept any behavior,” one tweeted.

Others stated that those defending Hill had fallen for his manipulation, with one person explaining that because “he’s not being disrespectful it doesn’t look like abuse”.

Hill has yet to respond to the controversy, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as further details arise.

