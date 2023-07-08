Actor Jonah Hill gets called out by his ex-girlfriend: “You make me sick”

Jonah Hill is now making headlines for his alleged behavior toward his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady as revealed in a series of screenshots on her Instagram story.

Actor Jonah Hill is best known for his roles in 21 Jump Street and Superbad. He was recently in the news after announcing his latest acting project. Now, he’s being talked about for his alleged behavior toward one of his ex-girlfriends.

Back in 2021, Hill started dating 25-year-old surfer Sarah Brady. After a few months together, they called it quits in April 2022 for unknown reasons.

Article continues after ad

At the time, it seemed they broke up amicably and remained friends. However, new evidence posted by Brady have led many to believe this may not be the case.

Why is Jonah Hill being called out by his ex-girlfriend?

On June 8, Sarah called out Jonah’s actions on her Instagram story.

Allegedly, Hill had asked her to delete all of the pictures and videos of them together on her social media. She also highlighted several text messages between each other that are now making rounds.

Article continues after ad

She wrote, “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this make an exit plan. Love y’all! Call me if you need an ear.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The surfer went on to say that he judged her appearance while surfing, and that it had a negative impact on her mental health.

Sarah wrote, “It’s been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative swimsuit.”

Article continues after ad

In one of the screenshots on her story, she posted a conversation with Jonah Hill along with the heading “You make me sick.”

Jonah has not publicly responded to the drama at the time of writing. He is currently in a relationship with business owner Olivia Millar, and they welcomed their first child together in June 2023.

To stay updated on all the latest entertainment news and drama, make sure to check our page here.