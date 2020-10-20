Dixie D'Amelio, Jojo Siwa slammed for Zoey 101 reunion trailer cameo - Dexerto

Classic 2000’s show ‘Zoey 101’ is getting a long-awaited cast reunion — but it looks like there’s a little more in store for fans, who are upset that the upcoming event features a few prominent social media stars.

On October 19, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed the trailer for the show’s upcoming reunion, which includes OG cast members like Chris Massey, Sean Flynn and Matthew Underwood.

Also included in the trailer were several high profile YouTubers and TikTokers, such as Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, GiGi Gorgeous and JoJo Siwa — all prominent names on social media in their own right.

Amid the hype for the upcoming event — which is scheduled for October 25 — was plenty of bellyaching from fans of the classic franchise, who were somewhat flummoxed by the appearance of internet personalities in an otherwise star-studded affair.

“I am honestly tired of seeing TikTokers everywhere,” one commenter wrote.

I’m honestly tired of seeing tiktokers everywhere. — selenè roman 🙂 (@selroman97) October 19, 2020

“Why are TikTokers always added to stuff where they don’t belong?” another chimed in.

Why are tiktokers always added to stuff where they don’t belong? 🙄 — aria⁷☾ (@johnnysuhstan) October 19, 2020

Still others noted that fans of the included TikTokers likely aren’t even old enough to have grown up with Zoey 101, as so eloquently stated by this Twitter user: “Nah son chill, the fans of these ‘TikTokers’ are like 12, they haven’t even seen the OG.”

nah son chill the fans of these “tik tokers” are like 12 they haven’t even seen the og — brandon 🎃 (@brndxi) October 19, 2020

It’s highly likely that this is the case; Zoey 101 originally kicked off in 2005 and ended in 2008, standing as the epitome of tween shows for millennials and “zillennials,” alike.

What is the Zoey 101 reunion?

While there’s not much information stating exactly what this reunion is all about, ‘Follow Me’ can be viewed as a special VIP experience first by mega-fans, with tickets now available for sale.

According to the ticket website, ‘Follow Me’ is a “time capsule where iconic worlds collide.”

The site also claims that Jamie Lynn Spears will “reunite with the original cast of Zoey 101, and today’s hottest stars Chantel Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Sofia Reyes, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Harry Jowsey, Eva Gutowski, Gigi Gorgeous and more.”

Although it doesn’t look like this is a reboot at all, it seems like more of a fun experience where fans can interact with the show’s original performers, as well as modern-day internet celebrities.

“Follow Me” kicks off on October 25 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT.