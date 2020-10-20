 Dixie D'Amelio, Jojo Siwa slammed for Zoey 101 reunion trailer cameo - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio, Jojo Siwa slammed for Zoey 101 reunion trailer cameo

Published: 20/Oct/2020 1:02

by Virginia Glaze
JoJo Siwa and Dixie D'Amelio surround a photo of Jamie Lynn Spears as she appears in Zoey 101.
Instagram: itsjojosiwa / Amazon / YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio JoJo Siwa

Classic 2000’s show ‘Zoey 101’ is getting a long-awaited cast reunion — but it looks like there’s a little more in store for fans, who are upset that the upcoming event features a few prominent social media stars.

On October 19, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed the trailer for the show’s upcoming reunion, which includes OG cast members like Chris Massey, Sean Flynn and Matthew Underwood.

Advertisement

Also included in the trailer were several high profile YouTubers and TikTokers, such as Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, GiGi Gorgeous and JoJo Siwa — all prominent names on social media in their own right.

Amid the hype for the upcoming event — which is scheduled for October 25 — was plenty of bellyaching from fans of the classic franchise, who were somewhat flummoxed by the appearance of internet personalities in an otherwise star-studded affair.

Advertisement

“I am honestly tired of seeing TikTokers everywhere,” one commenter wrote.

“Why are TikTokers always added to stuff where they don’t belong?” another chimed in.

Still others noted that fans of the included TikTokers likely aren’t even old enough to have grown up with Zoey 101, as so eloquently stated by this Twitter user: “Nah son chill, the fans of these ‘TikTokers’ are like 12, they haven’t even seen the OG.”

Advertisement

It’s highly likely that this is the case; Zoey 101 originally kicked off in 2005 and ended in 2008, standing as the epitome of tween shows for millennials and “zillennials,” alike.

What is the Zoey 101 reunion?

While there’s not much information stating exactly what this reunion is all about, ‘Follow Me’ can be viewed as a special VIP experience first by mega-fans, with tickets now available for sale.

According to the ticket website, ‘Follow Me’ is a “time capsule where iconic worlds collide.”

Advertisement

The site also claims that Jamie Lynn Spears will “reunite with the original cast of Zoey 101, and today’s hottest stars Chantel Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Sofia Reyes, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Harry Jowsey, Eva Gutowski, Gigi Gorgeous and more.”

Advertisement

Although it doesn’t look like this is a reboot at all, it seems like more of a fun experience where fans can interact with the show’s original performers, as well as modern-day internet celebrities.

“Follow Me” kicks off on October 25 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT.

Entertainment

Alisha12287 responds after Twitch ban over alleged kitten mill

Published: 20/Oct/2020 0:24

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch streamer Alisha is shown next to a photo of a small kitten.
YouTube: Alisha12287 / Pexels: Buenosia Carol

Share

Streamer ‘Alisha12287’ has finally spoken out after being banned from Twitch — a punishment that she claims was brought about by her allegations against another channel on being a purported kitten mill.

On September 2, Alisha called out Twitch in a pointed tweet, where she claimed that a certain channel on the site was being investigated by the USDA on alleged activity of being a purported kitten mill.

Advertisement

Kitten mills are much as the name suggests: Breeding locations where purebred cats are kept in cramped, often filthy living conditions, who largely “go without medical attention and live in their own waste,” as defined by Petful.com.

Alisha made similar claims during her own Twitch stream, which was later shared to popular subreddit ‘livestreamfails,’ garnering mass attention over the seemingly terrible situation happening on Twitch.

Advertisement

In spite of her good intentions, it wasn’t long until she was met with a ban from the platform and her popular clip speaking out on the situation removed, which fellow streamer Destiny mentioned during a stream of his own, claiming that the ban was brought about on behalf to the mill, itself.

Now, Alisha has finally addressed the situation, stating that Twitch has not yet told her the specific reason for her ban. She did, however, reveal that the length of her suspension is for fourteen days, which Twitch allegedly stated was due to general “harassment.”

However, Alisha did mention that she was emailed by a “specific business,” who “boasted” about the fact that they were the reason for her ban and had used an attorney to “shut her up.”

Advertisement

“I understand Twitch’s quick decision on a business perspective to ban me for 14 days,” she said of the situation. “I also understood at the time… that there could possibly be backlash against me. This did not stop me, however, from sharing something I felt was extremely important, and I knew the risks that were involved.”

As she explained that much of the claims against the cattery are available online, a little digging into the USDA investigation turns up an official records request, which she had mentioned in her September tweet. Other resources have also been made available online, such as an allegedly forged veterinary certification.

Also alleging that she had been approached by the kitten mill on multiple occasions, Alisha claimed that she has “zero obligation to respond to them,” stating: “I am not afraid of them, and I will stand up for what I believe is right.”

Advertisement

“I want justice for the actions and the suffering of said business that has impacted families and lives of innocent animals,” she added.

Alisha will be unbanned on October 23, around noon EST (9 AM PST), during which she hopes to host a charity stream for an as-yet undetermined animal shelter.

Advertisement