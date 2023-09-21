Kick streamer Johnny Somali arrested in Japan after breaking into construction site

Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali has been arrested in Japan following months of harassing locals and other streamers.

Johnny Somali was arrested in Osaka after reportedly breaking into a hotel construction site last month on August 30.

During a live Kick broadcast on September 21, Johnny began streaming while being followed by a police officer, explaining to his viewers that the cop had been on his tail for thirty minutes.

After entering a convenience store to get a drink, Johnny was apprehended as multiple officers showed up and placed him in handcuffs, all while his stream continued.

Article continues after ad

Johnny Somali arrested after months of controversial Kick broadcasts

According to Sankei News, Somali, whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid, investigators arrested him for breaking into the planned construction site of a hotel.

Article continues after ad

While on site, the streamer reportedly kept screaming “Fukushima,” referencing the major nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In the past few months in Japan, Somali has frequently made headlines for his antics, upsetting locals with racist outbursts and even being attacked for his remarks.

Somali was briefly banned on Kick for his actions, but was allowed back on the platform just 72 hours later.

Article continues after ad

The arrest comes just days after Twitch streamer Meowko was harassed by Somali, resulting in her calling for other sites to permanently ban him.

Somali has yet to update fans on his arrest and it’s not clear if he will be allowed to remain in the country or what punishments he will face from Japanese authorities.