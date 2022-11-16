Logan Paul doubles down on WWE match with John Cena: “It would break the internet”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Logan Paul has called the possibility of a WrestleMania match against John Cena a “dream” and revealed his plans to pitch the idea to Triple H and the WWE.

During the newest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul spoke about his early success in the WWE, explaining how his match ups against “top tier” competitors is a pattern he hopes to be able to continue moving forward.

“I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of a headstrong capable internet kid versus a GOAT…When I’m paired with a top-tier industry leader, the model works.”

And while his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel received massive praise from both industry insiders and the public, Paul seems to have his eyes set on an even bigger occasion and an even bigger opponent.

“So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for Wrestlemania and I favorited it and responded with the eyes [emoji] because I mean truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the internet.”

The repost gained massive attention, with many commenting about their desire to see Paul take on Cena.

Paul then went on to say that he against Cena at WrestleMania would be a “dream” and that he has already messaged Triple H about the potential face-off. “That’s a dream matchup. At Wrestlemania, in LA next year on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present and let me take out John Cena.”

Paul then revealed that he is having a meeting with the WWE later this week and plans to pitch the match to them.

“This week we’re meeting with them and I’m just going to be like hey, this works for me. Put me up against the best y’all have, I’m gonna f**king deliver you know that for a fact. Not only will I put on an amazing match but I’m gonna put asses in seats. Eyeballs glued to the TV. It’s what I do, it’s what I know and I can promise you I’m going to do it every single time.”

However, Paul did acknowledge that – if he was to get a WrestleMania match against one of the greatest in the business – it is likely that some people would be up in arms.

“Since I am an outsider I think they have to treat my career in the WWE a little bit differently than they have with the rest of the wrestlers. The only caveat to this is I could see how other wrestlers and other wrestling fans would throw their arms in the air.”

The WWE is yet to comment on the possibility of a Paul versus Cena match up. However, time will tell if the two do end up meeting in the ring at WrestleMania or another big PPV in the future.