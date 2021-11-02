Joe Rogan slams Australian satire show after mistaking viral joke ad for “propaganda”

Joe Rogan slammed an Australian satire show after mistaking a joke video for “propaganda” but eventually cottoned on after it went viral and acknowledged he’d made a mistake.

The comedian and podcast host took a swipe at a video he described as “dumb propaganda.” He posted it on Instagram and was under the impression that it was a government-endorsed ad.

It starts off with a man having an allergic reaction, falling to the floor, and refusing to let a bystander help him. He asks what’s in the medication, how long it’s been researched for, what statistics say about it, and what Joe Rogan says about it.

Finally, the man urges the bystander to “Call Joe” before passing out. A narrator says, “We don’t question the science when our lives depend on it. So why question it when millions of lives depend on it?”

Rogan wasn’t terribly impressed when he saw the video.

He wrote: “Not only has Australia had the worst reaction to the pandemic with dystopian, police-state measures that are truly inconceivable to the rest of the civilized world, but they also have the absolute dumbest propaganda.”

It turns out, though, that the video wasn’t an official government video. It was actually a joke advertisement from a satirical show called Gruen, which airs on ABC iView and ABC TV every Wednesday.

One of the creators behind the video, Nick Hunter, told 9 News: “Gruen is a satirical show. The point of the video was to talk about some of the issues anti-vaxxers have and put it in a humorous context to show the ridiculousness of what is out there.”

Rogan later edited his post and acknowledged the ad was from a satirical show: “EDIT: apparently, this is not a real ad. It’s from a satirical show.”

Despite his edit, the post is blowing up on social media. Some fans genuinely thought it was real, while others laughed at his mistake.

Rogan came under fire recently over his decision to use medication that can also treat heartworms in animals. He responded to the backlash by telling haters to “stay salty.” The video loosely poked fun at that.