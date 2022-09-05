Joe Rogan says Andrew Tate taught “good lessons” before being “deplatformed”

Spotify podcast star Joe Rogan has claimed that Andrew Tate had issued some “good lessons” for his fans before being “deplatformed” by multiple social media sites.

To say that Andrew Tate dominated the internet throughout Summer 2022 would be an understatement. The former kickboxing star sparked controversy and heated debates across social media with his comments, especially his views on women.

However, there were growing fears over the influence Tate was having on younger audiences. So, multiple social media platforms took decisive action and the 35-year-old was banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Although, Spotify star Joe Rogan has defended the controversial internet star, arguing that other than “misogynistic” comments he did have some positive life lessons.

Joe Rogan explains how Andrew Tate “f**ked up”

Speaking during his podcast on September 3, Rogan admitted that Tate “f**ked up with the misogynist stuff.” But, he made some interesting commentary on other complex topics.

Rogan claimed that Tate offered a positive mindset with regard to his beliefs over motivation and ambition: “If you just concentrate entirely on your feelings you’re not going to get anywhere and that’s true. That’s a good lesson for people to learn.”

He added that had Tate “just stuck to the pro-male stuff and pro-accountability and pro-discipline” then he could have avoided the ban.

Following on from the scandal, Tate then moved over to “free speech” podcast platform Rumble. But, Rogan, who turned down a $100m deal with the website, believes it could “severely limit” Tate’s influence.

Still, Rogan argued that Rumble is “getting bigger people” to join its ranks and that the addition of Tate could help the platform skyrocket in popularity.

Many hoped that Tate’s media-wide bans would help him to disappear from the internet. But with him continuing to be a hot topic of discussion by various influencers, it likely won’t be the last we hear of Tate.