Dillon Danis claims Joe Rogan won’t invite him on JRE Podcast despite praise

Dillon Danis said it’s “messed up” that Joe Rogan won’t have him on the JRE Podcast despite the UFC commentator praising him for being a “great” troll.

Getting an invite to join Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience can be a pretty difficult process. Rogan fields requests from his producers and will only choose to invite someone if what they’re pitching sounds interesting to him.

Of course, he has his friends on quite regularly as well, with the likes of Brendan Schaub, Joey Diaz, Shane Gillis, and Bert Kreischer constantly appearing on the show.

One person he has yet to have on, though, is Dillon Danis. With the former UFC fighter preparing to fight Logan Paul on October 14, it may have made sense to have him on – especially given that Rogan called him a “great” troll in reference to what he’s been doing to sell the fight.

Dillon Danis says it’s “messed up” Joe Rogan won’t have him on JRE show

It was something that came up during Danis’ appearance on the October 4 episode of Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast, as the pair discussed Rogan giving Dillon a shoutout recently.

“Me and Joe are really close, you know, and then he doesn’t have me on – that’s messed up,” Danis said about not getting an invite. “He did give me eight tickets, front row, to his show at MSG though.”

Schulz added that it had to “feel good” that he’d gotten some praise from Rogan anyway. “Felt that,” Danis added before they quickly changed topics.

A future appearance hasn’t been ruled out, but if you’re counting on it happening any time soon, that probably won’t be the case.

Danis is in the UK for the aforementioned October 14 fight with Logan Paul, but if he picks up a win, who knows, it could be the perfect celebration.