Joe Rogan loses number 1 Spotify podcast spot to TikTok star

Joe Rogan has, once again, been knocked off the top spot of Spotify’s podcast charts as TikTok star Alix Earle has launched her Hot Mess podcast.

Over the last decade and a bit, the Joe Rogan Experience has grown into the biggest podcast in the world, as the former Fear Factor host has managed to book guests from all corners of the internet. Though, it hasn’t been without controversy.

Naturally, when Spotify began signing podcasts to exclusive deals, the JRE Podcast became the jewel in their crown. They gave Rogan a reported $200m for the exclusive rights to publish the podcast solely on Spotify.

They’ve continued to sign other podcasters to exclusive deals as well, and some of them have managed to take over his top spot – even if it has been ever so briefly. However, now it’s TikToker Alix Earlier – who has racked up tens of millions of followers online – who has taken over his spot.

Joe Rogan beaten to Spotify top spot by Alix Earle

The hugely successful TikToker launched her Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast on September 21, and it didn’t take long for it to displace Rogan at the top of the charts – despite it not being a Spotify exclusive.

The debut episode has, in fact, left Rogan’s podcast down in third place after the TikToker leapfrogged both him and The Diary of A CEO podcast.

What’s interesting to note, though, is that her first episode came in the midst of the JRE Podcast having a run of four new episodes in four days. It wasn’t like there was a real gap or hiatus from Rogan for it to exploit. Which makes it even more impressive.

As noted, this isn’t the first time it’s happened to Rogan – especially in the UK. A few months ago, he was dethroned by YouTuber WillNE after he launched his TWOTI podcast, and the UFC commentator was also knocked off top spot by a completely random show not long after.

It never takes too long for the JRE Podcast to jump back into first place, though. Plus, it’s still going strong in plenty of other markets.