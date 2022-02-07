Joe Rogan offered $100m to leave Spotify for ‘free speech’ platform Rumble

A new video platform is offering Joe Rogan a lot of money to leave Spotify amid calls to “cancel” the podcast host following racism allegations.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is one of the most popular in the world, but it’s come under fire in recent months with many accusing its host and guests of spreading misinformation and even making racist comments.

The drama has resulted in more than 70 episodes being pulled from the platform and Rogan himself taking responsibility for his comments, but that hasn’t stopped the backlash and calls for the platform to dump JRE.

Now, as Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek defended the host, rival platform Rumble has stepped in to try to offer Rogan a deal he can’t refuse.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

Rumble makes Joe Rogan offer to leave Spotify

On February 7, Rumble, a platform that its CEO described as “a movement that does not stifle, censor, or punish creativity and freedom of expression,” offered Rogan $100m to change sites.

In a press release, Chris Pavlovski said his site stands with Joe and his guests and would like to see both old and new episodes of the JRE on Rumble with no censorship.

The four-year deal for $100m would equal what Spotify originally paid back in 2020, but it’s unclear if Joe could even abandon one platform for the other without breaking his contract.

Joe has yet to respond to the counter-offer, at least publicly, but it will be interesting to see how things develop with a platform devoted to free speech wanting to secure the rights to the podcast.