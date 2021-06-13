Joe Rogan gets roasted in hilarious airplane banner joke before UFC 263 - Dexerto

Joe Rogan’s slightly below-average height has been subject to memes in recent months, but a dedicated troll took it to the next level and paid a pilot to skywrite one across the L.A skyline.

Joe is the first person to admit he isn’t the tallest man on the planet. However, despite claiming that he is approximately 5 feet 8 inches multiple times, including a conversation with Neil deGrasse Tyson on his podcast, some fans aren’t convinced he’s telling the truth.

If you venture deep into the Joe Rogan Experience subreddit, you’ll see countless threads about his height, including some that have pictures comparing him to people who are supposedly his height or shorter.

The community’s obsession with his height has birthed a series of memes that revolve around comically photoshopping Joe to appear much shorter than he is.

However, someone decided to take it even further and hilariously paid a pilot to skywrite “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.” It could be seen throughout the clear Los Angeles sky. and now it’s doing the rounds on the internet, too.

The funniest part about it is that the pilot appeared to have made a spelling error, forgetting to include the ‘R’ in ‘literally.’

someone in LA just spent several thousand dollars to spell out "Joe Rogan is literally 5 Foot 3" in the sky pic.twitter.com/3JfvcyFUCK — o (@outblssm) June 12, 2021

People had mixed reactions to the meme. Some thought it was “money well spent” in the sense that it gave hundreds of thousands of onlookers, both in person and on the internet, a good chuckle.

But on the other hand, others struggled to understand how the obsession with his height has gotten so far.

Either way, it’s trending worldwide and will almost certainly be mentioned in one of his upcoming podcast episodes.