Joe Rogan loses number 1 Spotify podcast spot as YouTubers take over

Joe Rogan’s podcast has fallen off the top spot of Spotify’s podcast charts as WillNE’s TWOTI show has lept into first place as other YouTubers have risen up.

When it comes to discussing the biggest podcasts in the world, the Joe Rogan Experience is right up there at the very top, even despite the fact it is now exclusive to Spotify.

As has been reported previously, the move to Spotify was hugely beneficial for both pirates, with Rogan getting around $200 million for the rights, while the streaming platform got a huge influx of new users.

That influx of new users has seen him regularly keep the top spot on the podcast charts across the globe, even though there have been a few contenders to the throne. Though, it has slipped off in one particular way.

Joe Rogan dethroned as Spotify’s top podcast in the UK again

In the UK at least, Rogan’s podcast has slipped down the charts and been replaced by the returning TWOTI – This Week on the Internet – hosted by YouTuber WillNE.

The YouTube star, who launched TWOTI as an on-and-off again weekly internet recap video a few years back on his channel, has been steadily climbing the charts over the last few weeks and has now surpassed Rogan as the top podcast in the UK currently.

He’s not the only YouTuber in the top 10 though, as shows from The Fellas and the Bomb Squad Podcast have also cemented the fact that content creators appear to be taking over.

As noted, this is only in the UK and for the previous seven days, with the JRE Podcast still flying high in top spot for the United States charts and other countries.

We’ve seen this happen a few times previously when a new Batman podcast and Meghan Markle’s Archetypes show were first launched. So, Rogan isn’t completely finished and new episodes will likely see him return to the top spot with the release of a big episode.