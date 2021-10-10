Joe Rogan hails Tyson Fury after “incredible” win over Deontay Wilder

Joe Rogan joined in with the singing of praises for Tyson Fury after he managed to secure a knockout win over Deontay Wilder in the pair’s trilogy fight.

While his background might be in mixed martial arts and the UFC, combat sports, in general, are a regular topic of conversation on the Joe Rogan Podcast as he’s had all different kinds of fighters on for a chat.

Whenever there’s a big boxing card on the horizon, Joe will touch on it, which he has done with the previous Fury vs Wilder bouts. When Fury beat Wilder in their second clash, Rogan laughed off the American’s excuse that his entrance attire had affected him before he’d even thrown a punch.

Despite going down to the canvas in their third clash on October 9, Fury ultimately reigned supreme once again after stopping Wilder in the 11th round with a devastating hook.

The internet was quick to dub the fight an instant classic and rank it right up there with some of the best heavyweight clashes that there have been in recent memory.

Rogan also joined in with that, uploading a screenshot of the final moments to Instagram and congratulating Fury on his “incredible” achievement in beating the Bronze Bomber yet again.

“All hail the @gypsyking101 (Tyson Fury)!” Rogan said. “One of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. Incredible.”

Plenty of Rogan’s UFC and MMA colleagues joined in with his praise too, but the detailed breakdown and thoughts about who might be next for Fury will have to wait for a future episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

In terms of potential challengers, Fury could take on Oleksandr Usyk to claim all the belts, but he might have to wait until the Ukrainian star has fought Anthony Joshua again.

YouTube star Jake Paul tossed his hat into the ring as a potential challenger but that’s a complete mismatch and the internet let him know about it.