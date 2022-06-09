Joe Rogan explains why Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard ruling was a “good” thing

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan has given his take on the Depp vs Heard ruling, calling the verdict a good thing for those “who believe in the truth.”

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation hearing reached a verdict well over a week ago… but it’s still the talk of the town all over social media.

Although the jury found that both parties had defamed each other, Depp has walked away as the publicly-crowned victor. He is set to be awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, while Heard is ordered to be awarded $2 million.

Although Heard is poised to countersue her ex-spouse, many netizens are praising the trial’s results — including podcast host, comedian, and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

During an episode of the Flagrant 2 podcast with fellow comedian Andrew Schulz, Rogan hailed the verdict as a win for people who want “the truth.”

“I think [the verdict] is probably good for all people who believe in the truth,” he explained. “The problem is this boys versus girls narrative that I think we all get into in these things.”

“There’s a lot of guys who wanted a guy to win one of these things, you know? But it’s just not good to not be honest. If you are doing that, you’re doing it to try and hurt someone.”

“If you’re purposefully changing reality, you’re lying about what happened just to try to hurt somebody, you’re doing a f**ked up thing,” he continued. “Because you’re pretending you’re a victim. It’s not as simple as you’re just lying.”

Rogan’s take on the situation follows a huge outpouring of public support toward Depp, who has received over 11 million followers on TikTok just days after creating his account and sending a thankful message to his fans in his first-ever video on the platform.