Johnny Depp hits 11 million followers on TikTok after viral Amber Heard trial

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is already breaking major milestones on TikTok, gaining over 11 million followers after joining the platform in wake of his trial with Amber Heard.

The Depp vs Heard trial is still the talk of the internet even after its conclusion over a week ago.

The hearing lasted well over a month and saw testimonies from both ex-spouses. Depp notably sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which the actress alleged she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Although Depp was not named in the piece, the Pirates star claimed the article painted him in a negative light and cost him several acting roles — most notably that of Fantastic Beasts’ Gellert Grindelwald.

The jury ruling saw an overall victory for Depp, who is set to be awarded a total $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Heard is set to be awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Depp joined TikTok after celebrating the ruling last week, posting a thankful message to his fans for their support during the ordeal on June 7.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Depp’s account instantly became a viral sensation. Fans all over the world have flocked to his account to give him a follow, resulting in a massive period of growth for one of Hollywood’s prime actors.

At the time of writing, Depp has received over 11.5 million followers and counting as fans continue to leave supportive messages in the comments section of his only video.

Depp isn’t the only celebrity on TikTok, by far; some of the most active celebs on the app include artists like Lizzo, Jason Derulo and Billie Eilish, alongside actors like Will Smith and Selena Gomez.

The Depp vs Heard trial spawned a slew of viral trends on TikTok, as well, making Depp’s presence on the platform a fitting end to a saga that took the entire internet by storm.