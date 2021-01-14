BoxBox catches xQc in a Pokimane deathtrap on OfflineTV’s Rust server - Dexerto

Félix ‘xQc ‘Lengyel has been one of the most unpredictable streamers in OfflineTV’s Rust server since it started up, annoying other players since the start, but even he isn’t safe from tricksters in-game.

The server split into two in early January, with the streamers breaking off into a roleplaying version of the game, and the other half adopting a more PvP approach. Soon after, xQc announced he was looking to move from one to another, after one of his raids was ruined.

While his viewers – who have been flooding onto his stream in insane numbers since he started playing Rust – might have been expecting perhaps a less funny experience as he moved away from constant battle, they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Now, he’s the one being hunted down… In a different way.

xQc stunned by Rust trap

League of Legends streamer Albert ‘BoxBox’ Zheng had been plotting something in the background, waiting for an unsuspecting player to come along and fall right into his trap.

On January 13, it just so happens that the former Overwatch pro was the one to fall for it as well. xQc walked over to the area where it had been built, finding a box with a smiley face on it and a telephone. He picked up only to hear a voice on the other end say: “Yo congratulations, you just won 200 scraps. What do you say for yourself? Are you a fan of Pokimane by the way?”

Seconds later, walls closed him into a tight box space with Pokimane’s face plastered all over the walls. Soon after, he started taking some serious damage.

The clip of the hilarious moment went viral soon after, as BoxBox posted it to their Twitter feed.

spent 3 hours making this death trap but every second was worth it pic.twitter.com/O9c81ShlgK — BoxBox (@BoxBox) January 13, 2021

Following that clip, he was released from the deathtrap and given the scrap he earned, just for taking part.

This is a roleplaying server after all – going around killing players isn’t really the name of the game. What it is, however, is hilarious to see these traps working on big streamers. Since that time, a lot of people have reacted to the hilarious moment as well.

Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs tweeted: “No f**king chance. I was watching you make this when I woke up. I did not think you would actually get someone lolol.”

NO FUCKING CHANCE. I WAS WATCHING YOU MAKE THIS WHEN I WOKE UP. I DID NOT THINK YOU WOULD ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOLOL. — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) January 14, 2021

Even Twitch themselves replied with a fitting gif, of Mr. Burns from The Simpsons.

This is just one many memorable xQc moments that have been witnessed since the OfflineTV Rust server was created.

While some fans might have been skeptical about the split into RP and PvP, it looks as if this streaming adventure is showing no signs of slowing down – for the Canadian specifically, but other players as well. Maybe next time it will be xQc creating a trap.