 BoxBox catches xQc in a Pokimane deathtrap on OfflineTV’s Rust server - Dexerto
Rust

BoxBox catches xQc in a Pokimane deathtrap on OfflineTV’s Rust server

Published: 14/Jan/2021 11:13

by David Purcell
Rust xqc
xQc / BoxBox

xQc

Félix ‘xQc ‘Lengyel has been one of the most unpredictable streamers in OfflineTV’s Rust server since it started up, annoying other players since the start, but even he isn’t safe from tricksters in-game. 

The server split into two in early January, with the streamers breaking off into a roleplaying version of the game, and the other half adopting a more PvP approach. Soon after, xQc announced he was looking to move from one to another, after one of his raids was ruined.

While his viewers – who have been flooding onto his stream in insane numbers since he started playing Rust – might have been expecting perhaps a less funny experience as he moved away from constant battle, they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Now, he’s the one being hunted down… In a different way.

Rust game
Facepunch Studios
PvP action is strictly limited to one server now in Rust, and that’s not the one xQc has been playing on.

xQc stunned by Rust trap

League of Legends streamer Albert ‘BoxBox’ Zheng had been plotting something in the background, waiting for an unsuspecting player to come along and fall right into his trap.

On January 13, it just so happens that the former Overwatch pro was the one to fall for it as well. xQc walked over to the area where it had been built, finding a box with a smiley face on it and a telephone. He picked up only to hear a voice on the other end say: “Yo congratulations, you just won 200 scraps. What do you say for yourself? Are you a fan of Pokimane by the way?”

Seconds later, walls closed him into a tight box space with Pokimane’s face plastered all over the walls. Soon after, he started taking some serious damage.

The clip of the hilarious moment went viral soon after, as BoxBox posted it to their Twitter feed.

Following that clip, he was released from the deathtrap and given the scrap he earned, just for taking part.

This is a roleplaying server after all – going around killing players isn’t really the name of the game. What it is, however, is hilarious to see these traps working on big streamers. Since that time, a lot of people have reacted to the hilarious moment as well.

Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs tweeted: “No f**king chance. I was watching you make this when I woke up. I did not think you would actually get someone lolol.”

Even Twitch themselves replied with a fitting gif, of Mr. Burns from The Simpsons.

This is just one many memorable xQc moments that have been witnessed since the OfflineTV Rust server was created.

While some fans might have been skeptical about the split into RP and PvP, it looks as if this streaming adventure is showing no signs of slowing down – for the Canadian specifically, but other players as well. Maybe next time it will be xQc creating a trap.

Valorant

How to watch wwFest Valorant music event: stream, schedule, more

Published: 14/Jan/2021 10:55 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 10:56

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant wwFest Feature
Riot Games, Amazon Crown Channel, Dexerto

wwFest

Riot Games have always had a proud musical legacy. From True Damage to K/DA in League of Legends, they’re committed to their music scene. The new wwFest, hosted alongside Amazon, sees Valorant have its very own music festival. 

  • Event begins January 15 @ 1PM PST/4PM EST.
  • Includes artists like ARMNHAMR, Whipped Cream and Ookay.
  • Immersive experience where you watch the show as Agents.

Riot Games’ musical prowess is something that fans have always praised. From League of Legends soundtracks to virtual artists who have blossomed into real life superstars like K/DA, Riot Games have done it all.

wwFest will be viewed through the eyes of our favorite Agents, the event promises to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Sounds cool, right? Here’s everything you need to tune in.

wwFest Valorant: Stream

The festival will air live on January 15 on Amazon’s Twitch channel, Crown (as well as YouTube) at 1PM PST /4PM EST / 9PM GMT / 10PM CEST. We’ve embedded the Crown Channel below for your convenience:

wwFest Valorant: schedule

The performers are going to be a whole host of international artists, and will include different types of experiences. The current schedule is below, but times will be subject to change:

Artist PST EST GMT CEST
ARMNHMR 1PM 4PM 9PM 10PM
Thomas Turner 2PM 5PM 10PM 11PM
Skyler Madison 2PM 5PM 10PM 11PM
Okay (Live Set) 3PM 6PM 11PM 12AM
Whipped Cream 4PM 7PM 12AM 1AM
Moore Kismet 5PM 8PM 1AM 2AM
Madeon (DJ Set) 6PM 9PM 2AM 3AM

 

wwFest Valorant Poster
Riot Games, Amazon Crown Channel
wwFest Valorant promises to be an event like no other!

wwFest Valorant: How does it work?

The festival is an “immersive, interactive” experience and will allow viewers to “curate their own personalized festival experience via unique drone feeds that each represent a different VALORANT agent, allowing viewers to explore a recreation of the in-game world of VALORANT, and capturing pre- and post-performance moments through the ‘eyes’ of the Agents themselves.”

Each Agent’s perspective is “tailored to reflect their individual attitude, culture, and style,” and when the agent is on the main stage, viewers will see “a variety of expansive, close-up, and alternate angles during the on-stage performances.”

The Agent’s through whose eyes we’ll be watching include Reyna, Raze, Phoenix, Killjoy and Jett, alongside Yoru, the newest Agent addition to the lineup. The festival’s backdrop is also an awesome “space inspired by the in-game world of Valorant.”

Sound like your kind of thing? We’re excited to see how Riot blend together Valorant and music to create a truly immersive experience. Watch your space for an opinion piece that’ll be coming soon from us, because we can’t wait to break down the festival!