Twitch streamer suddenly loses all of his followers overnight - Dexerto

 Twitch streamer suddenly loses all of his followers overnight
Twitch streamer suddenly loses all of his followers overnight

Published: 14/Jan/2021 11:24

by Georgina Smith
Twitch stream Nathan streams next to the Twitch logo
Twitch: Nathan

A 16-year-old Minecraft streamer was left shocked after over 21,000 followers totally disappeared from his Twitch account overnight, with his community pulling together in an effort to restore his account back to normal.

While Twitch is a hugely popular platform where many huge creators have found their audiences, it’s not uncommon for some strange things to happen to people’s accounts without warning, like getting banned, or losing followers for seemingly no reason.

Incidents like these often lead communities to rally behind content creators to support them, and this is particularly true for smaller streamers who often feel the hit of random events like these the hardest, damaging the platform they worked hard to expand.

Twitch Logo on Purple background
Twitch
Twitch’s moderation and community guidelines are under constant scrutiny.

16-year-old Nathan is one such streamer, who primarily streams Minecraft content to his audience that originally stood at around 21,000 followers prior to the random follower loss.

On January 13, the teen posted a series of tweets that seemed to indicate something had happened, but he didn’t quite explain what yet. “This can’t be real,” he wrote, “what the f**k?”

Shortly after he uploaded a screenshot of his channel where the thousands of followers he once had dropped down inexplicably to just seven. “I’ve lost everything,” he said. “My Twitch lost all of its followers. Every single person who has followed me the last 26 months are gone. I’m just at a loss for words.”

He reported that the 21,000 followers took him two years to build up, and was understandably devastated that it had been unraveled for seemingly no reason. He reached out publicly to Twitch Support for help, but it’s unclear as to whether they have responded to the incident privately.

However, in a show of community support, thousands of people heard Nathan’s story and flocked to his account to restore some of his followers. Popular Minecraft creator Tubbo also gifted 100 subs to the streamer, having previously supported him in the past.

It’s not clear what the reason for the abrupt loss in followers was, or whether they will eventually be restored, but it certainly came as a huge blow for this young streamer.

Fortunately thanks to the support of the online community, Nathan has regained 13,000 followers at the time of writing, getting 10,000 of those within just two hours.

Twitter takes action after Valkyrae reports harassment from stalker on social media

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:30

by Calum Patterson
YouTube: Valkyrae

100 Thieves member and streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was forced to turn her Twitter account private, due to what she calls a “delusional stalker,” who has made hundreds of accounts to evade her blocks.

A hugely successful 2020 has seen Valkyrae become the most-watched female streamer in the world, overtaking Twitch’s number one, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Valkyrae, previously also a Twitch streamer, moved to YouTube exclusively, and it’s a switch that has certainly paid off. Rising to streaming superstardom with the popularity of Among Us, she now boasts almost 3 million subscribers.

However, one downside to this enormous success is the unwanted attention – specifically a problem for female content creators, Valkyrae is the target of a stalker.

Valkyrae with YouTube hoodie
YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dexerto has previously covered some of the stories from other prominent female streamers, including Sweet_Anita and xChocoBars, who called on more police action to be taken against stalkers.

Valkyrae’s 100 Thieves compatriot BrookeAB has also been the victim of stalking, forcing her to take months away from streaming, and social media generally.

Valkyrae’s Twitter goes private

On January 13, Valkyrae explained why she had suddenly made her Twitter account, with over 1.6 million followers, private. “Unfortunately have to keep my account private until this delusional stalker dies. He’s made hundreds of accounts for months.”

Valkyrae Twitter private tweet
Twitter: Valkyrae
Valkyrae went private to avoid the stalker on January 12.

Because the stalker can simply make a new account every time they are blocked, Valkyrae has no option to prevent them from following her other than stopping all new followers totally.

Valkyrae also called on Twitter to implement a feature whereby all accounts on the same device are blocked, when an account is blocked. However, even this wouldn’t be able to stop a determined stalker from simply gaining access through another device.

Luckily, it seems the issue was handled by Twitter shortly thereafter, as evidenced by a Tweet Rae posted nearly nine hours later. In the post, Rae thanked Twitter and wished her followers good morning from her now non-private account, hinting that her stalker has been effectively dealt with.

Social media is crucial for any content creator, and Rae not being able to grow her following and interact with new fans was far from ideal. As she is far from the only creator to deal with this problem, it’s hopeful that such measures can be implemented more regularly in the future, considering Twitter’s latest action against Rae’s stalker.