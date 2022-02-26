Joe Rogan claims Bill Gates shouldn’t give health advice as he has “man boobs and a gut”

During the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan argued that Bill Gates has no right to lecture people on healthy diets. The UFC commentator called out the Microsoft billionaire for having a “dough” body.

Emerging from a whirlwind of controversies at the beginning of February 2022, Joe Rogan has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to diving into serious topics. In JRE episode #1784, the Spotify host took aim at Bill Gates.

While discussing diet research, he hit out at the Microsoft co-founder for pushing plant-based alternatives as a sole replacement for meat. Rogan argued that the 66-year-old billionaire shouldn’t be lecturing others due to his “pi** poor” health.

Joe Rogan is critical of Bill Gates’ health

For the latest JRE podcast, the comedian sat down with dietician Diana Rodgers and Biochemist Rob Wolf to discuss the modern trend of research pushing for the elimination of all meat from daily diets. The conversation then shifted to Bill Gates being one of the main proponents of these studies.

In response, Rogan questioned whether the billionaire was making a profit. “Bill Gates keeps saying we got to eat less meat. And we got to cut our consumption of meat out to be healthy. And that we are going to get used to these meat alternatives,” he said. “When a guy like that says that I’m like, “are you making money because of this? Why are you saying that?”

He then criticized Gates’ body. “By the way, you look like s**t. Because if you’re eating those plant-based burgers or whatever the f**k you’re doing, you are obese,” he continued. “A guy like Bill Gates telling people when he’s got these breasts and this gut. And I’m like, this is crazy, you’re one of the richest guys on earth. You have access to the best nutrients, you could be in phenomenal shape. You’re giving out public health advice, and you are sick.”

(Topic starts at 4:59)

The podcaster’s criticism didn’t stop there as he further argued that Gates has no business weighing on health advice. “It’s literally a non-athlete trying to coach professionals. What the f**k are you talking about?” he asked. “How are you giving any health advice when you look like that? Your health is PI** POOR!”

While Rogan admitted he was not a health professional, he argued that he could tell the 66-year-old wasn’t in the best shape based on how he looked. “I’m not a doctor. But when you’ve got man boobs and a gut and you got these toothpick arms, I’m like, “Hey buddy, you’re not healthy.”